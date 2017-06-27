Groin injury rules out Warren Whitely but Jaco Kriel will fill the gap
Springbok and Lions captain Whiteley has torn a ligament in his pelvis, but will not need surgery
Springbok and Lions captain Warren Whiteley will miss the rest of his franchise’s Super Rugby campaign and could also possibly miss SA’s rugby championship opener against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on August 19.
Whiteley missed Saturday’s third test against France with a groin injury, and Lions team doctor Rob Collins said the number eight underwent a scan that showed he had torn ligament in his pelvis.
No surgery is going to be required.
Springbok coach Allister Coetzee had hinted that Whiteley was being managed throughout the international window but aggravated the injury in the week leading up to the 35-12 blanking of the French at Ellis Park.
His absence may not be felt much as Jaco Kriel has proved his fitness with the national team and will slot straight back in ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Sunwolves.
The Lions will need a bonus point win to try catch up with the unbeaten Crusaders‚ who are still on holiday because of the British and Irish Lions series in New Zealand.
Please login or register to comment.