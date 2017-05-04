Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has shuffled his back row for Friday’s Himalayan contest against defending Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes at their home patch in Wellington.

Kobus van Dyk will start at openside with skipper Siya Kolisi returning to his preferred blindside flank role in an attempt to gain more balance.

Over the past three weekends — against the Lions‚ Crusaders and Highlanders — the Stormers have been comprehensively beaten in the breakdown battle‚ which has contributed to three defeats.

Injuries to Rynhardt Elstadt and Cobus Wiese forced Fleck’s hand‚ but Van Dyk will bring a direct approach to the breakdown that the Stormers have missed. Elstadt did join the team in New Zealand late on Tuesday‚ with former skipper Juan de Jongh‚ flyhalf Damian Willemse and prop Caylib Oosthuizen. But it was only the latter who made the final match-day squad.

"Rynhardt was good at No6 and Cobus Wiese did an outstanding job‚ but we have been battling to find the right balance recently‚" Fleck said.

"Siya‚ Nemo [Nizaam Carr] and Notch [Sikhumbuzo Notshe] all play similar games‚ which is effective when it’s an open match. But we need someone that can do the dirty work to free up the likes of Siya and Nemo.

"Kobus is a great lineout option‚ like Rynhardt and Cobus. He is also a hardworking player‚ who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty‚ looking after the breakdown‚ securing possession and making his tackles.

"I’m keen to see how he goes – he was good in the Currie Cup and was excellent in the Varsity Cup. He’s an honest‚ hard-working player and that’s what we will need in this game.

"We need someone to secure us possession and do a lot of hard graft on the ground to release other players‚ which is what we hope he will bring."

The Hurricanes‚ the tournament’s leading try-scorers‚ have many attacking weapons in their arsenal and one of the most effective ploys they have utilised is cross-field kicks from flyhalf Beauden Barrett for the likes of wing Julian Savea to attack.

It is a tactic Fleck expects to see again‚ but despite that prospect‚ he decided to stick with the diminutive Cheslin Kolbe on the wing instead of starting the more aerial-savvy Bjorn Basson.

"It was part of selection discussion‚ especially as the weather is looking ominous for Friday‚" Fleck said.

"But Cheslin is an excellent player and I admire his character. We are in a tough situation and he has been around our group for a long time. He plays with his heart on his sleeve and we need players with big heart to stand up."

