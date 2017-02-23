‘Tera’ Mtembu back for Sharks’ opener

Lubabalo "Tera" Mtembu has been out of the Sharks’ Super Rugby team with various injuries for so long that he has almost forgotten how it feels to don a starting jersey.

He will be in his preferred No8 jersey for their campaign opener against the Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

It will also be a huge occasion for Lwazi Mvovo who is due to win his 100th Super Rugby cap. The 30-year-old from Mthatha will become the 34th South African to become a Super Rugby centurion and Mtembu is immensely proud of his teammate.

"To play a 100 caps on the wing is a huge milestone‚ which is made even better because he was a late starter. He’s been very consistent for the Sharks over the years and what he’s done is an amazing achievement.

"He’s been a big influence on the team and myself and I don’t think he realises that and the energy he brings to the team.

"My injuries have made me appreciate how blessed I am to be playing this game and do what I love. I’m really excited to be playing again," Mtembu said

The newly installed Sharks vice-captain will be part of an eight-nine-10 link that includes Springbok halfbacks Pat Lambie and Cobus Reinach.

The former spent parts of the season out with injury while the latter missed the whole of last season with a knee ligament injury. It will be their first opportunity to stake a Bok claim while Reinach will finally have the chance to show why he should have gone to the 2015 World Cup.

Former Southern Kings utility back Lukhanyo Am gets a start at outside centre while Sharks coach Robert du Preez has decided to persist with

the bulky but limited Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre.

Precocious talent Curwin Bosch will start at fullback while former French international Clement Poitrenaud will come off the bench.

Mtembu is not the designated opensider but a tussle with the legendary George Smith is one he is looking forward to.

"The Reds have recruited well and they have Smith and Scott Higginbotham as well and those are seasoned internationals. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us but we don’t want to focus too much on individuals," Mtembu said.

