Super Rugby’s extra flight risk

The second staging of the 18-team Super Rugby tournament will see the already geographically dispersed competition taken even further with new venues hosting matches.

Fiji and Samoa are set to host games this year, featuring teams from New Zealand as the "home" sides. The Blues will play the Reds in Apia (Samoa) while the Chiefs host the Crusaders in Suva (Fiji).

The tournament covers 142 matches (135 regular season matches and seven post-season games) in 15 time zones and will be played in eight territories (New Zealand, SA, Australia, Argentina, Japan, Singapore, Fiji and Samoa), adding to logistical challenges for some teams.

But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the tournament will be how many yellow and red cards are dished out.

World Rugby’s new high-tackle protocols (not new laws) demand more severe application of the law by referees. The new protocols started in the northern hemisphere in January and have seen a slew of cards handed out.