Super Rugby’s extra flight risk

The second staging of the 18-team Super Rugby tournament will see the already geographically dispersed competition taken even further with new venues hosting matches.
Fiji and Samoa are set to host games this year, featuring teams from New Zealand as the "home" sides. The Blues will play the Reds in Apia (Samoa) while the Chiefs host the Crusaders in Suva (Fiji).
The tournament covers 142 matches (135 regular season matches and seven post-season games) in 15 time zones and will be played in eight territories (New Zealand, SA, Australia, Argentina, Japan, Singapore, Fiji and Samoa), adding to logistical challenges for some teams.
But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the tournament will be how many yellow and red cards are dished out.
World Rugby’s new high-tackle protocols (not new laws) demand more severe application of the law by referees. The new protocols started in the northern hemisphere in January and have seen a slew of cards handed out.
Since the new policy was introduced on January 3, there have been more than 50 yellow cards and 12 red cards in European matches. Super Rugby might see similar numbers, especially in the early stages of the tournament when referees are setting a standard.
So in addition to working on set pieces, defence and the breakdown, Super Rugby coaches have also been honing their teams’ ability to play with 14 and even 13 men.
"The new high-tackle law won’t change the way we approach this season, but I admit I have been preparing the team to play with 14 men," Cheetahs coach Franco Smith said.
"We have to be able to adapt when we lose players. Hopefully it won’t ruin the quality of the game," he said.
For the first time in its history, the tournament starts on a Thursday when the Rebels host the Blues in an Australasian conference match.
Despite the cumbersome process, there is some exciting rugby ahead, with the try bonus point system, which was trialled in 2016, still in place
There will be a second Thursday match in week two when the Western Force host the Reds in Perth.
The tournament is again broken into five different conferences. The eight-team SA Group, which includes six South African franchises – Bulls, Cheetahs, Lions, Sharks, Southern Kings and Stormers – is split into two conferences.
There will be three logs: Africa 1 and Africa 2, with points tabled collectively in the SA Group.
The Bulls, Stormers, Cheetahs and Sunwolves are in
Africa 1 and the Cheetahs, Kings, Sharks and Jaguares are in Africa 2.
The winners of each conference will advance to the quarterfinals, while the third-placed team in the combined SA Group log will take the third quarterfinal spot.
Australia and New Zealand will each have their own conferences, also with a combined Australasian Group log.
At the end of all these matches and scores, five teams from their combined log will advance to the quarterfinals.
Despite the cumbersome process, there is some exciting rugby ahead, with the try bonus point system, which was trialled in 2016, still in place.
To ensure a try-scoring bonus point, a team has to score three more tries than its opponent. The system appears to have had the desired effect of making teams play flat-out until the end even if they have scored four tries.
In its inaugural year, analysis of the 18-team tournament showed that the new bonus-point system provided an increased level of competitiveness and rewarded teams which had an attacking mindset.
Despite the increase in the number of matches on previous years, the average number of points scored per match increased from 45.3 to 52.0 while tries were up from 5.1 to 6.4 per match.
Please login or register to comment.