Tiger Woods’ hopes of Green Jacket ends in nightmare round

Augusta — After Tiger Woods claimed a record 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National on Friday the five-time Masters champion engaged in dreamy talk of a sixth Green Jacket.

Reality hit home on Saturday, however, in the form of a nightmare third round as the 48-year-old’s injury-battered body appeared to quit on him as he carded a 10-over 82, his worst score at Augusta National. It marked the first time in 99 rounds that Woods had failed to break 80 at the Masters, his score four strokes higher than his previous worst of 78 set in the third and fourth rounds in 2022.