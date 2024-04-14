Tiger Woods’ hopes of Green Jacket ends in nightmare round
It marks the first time in 99 rounds that the golfer failed to break 80 at the Masters
Augusta — After Tiger Woods claimed a record 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National on Friday the five-time Masters champion engaged in dreamy talk of a sixth Green Jacket.
Reality hit home on Saturday, however, in the form of a nightmare third round as the 48-year-old’s injury-battered body appeared to quit on him as he carded a 10-over 82, his worst score at Augusta National. It marked the first time in 99 rounds that Woods had failed to break 80 at the Masters, his score four strokes higher than his previous worst of 78 set in the third and fourth rounds in 2022.
Tiger Woods makes a lengthy birdie putt on No. 5. #themasters pic.twitter.com/bm3zw6cllK— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024
Coming into the Masters, Woods had played just 24 holes this year and had to play nearly as many on a marathon Friday that began with completing the last five holes of his weather-delayed opening round followed immediately by another 18.
That effort, both physical and mental, simply seemed to be too much for a golfer who has struggled for fitness for years dealing with back, knee and ankle injuries and a near fatal car crash in 2021 that almost resulted in the amputation of his right leg.
“It did,” said Woods, when asked if Friday’s effort wore him down physically. “It’s just that I haven’t competed and played much.
“When I had chances to get it flipped around and when I made that putt at five, I promptly three-putted six and flub a chip at seven and just got it going the wrong way. When I had opportunities to flip it, I didn’t.”
Reuters