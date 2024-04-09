Transgender players banned from World Netball internationals

Sydney — World Netball (WN) has banned transgender players from international competition with immediate effect under a new participation and inclusion policy issued on Monday.
The global governing body of what has traditionally been, and remains at an international level, a women’s sport said it had undergone a lengthy consultation before issuing the policy.
“After detailed review of the science and consultation with experts and members, it has determined that international level women’s netball is a gender-affected activity and that a policy is required [to] ensure fairness and safety at this level of our sport,” World Netball said in a statement.
“World Netball believes that the research on which it has relied is robust. It comprises many research studies, all of which have been published in peer-reviewed journals and come from multiple distinct research groups around the world.”
Global governing bodies for cricket, cycling, athletics, swimming and chess have all tightened their participation rules for transgender athletes in elite women’s competitions over the past couple of years.
The netball policy pertains only to international competition and WN said national governing bodies could choose to “modify or even not apply these guidelines” if they decided to base their participation rules on other factors.
Critics of transgender inclusion in women’s sport say going through male puberty imbues athletes with a huge musculoskeletal advantage that transition does not mitigate.
LGBTQ+ advocacy groups say excluding trans athletes amounts to discrimination and that not enough research has been done into the impact of transition on athletic performance.
WN will review the policy annually.
“World Netball is committed to evidence-based decision-making and commits to evaluating any emerging evidence that pertains to elements of the policy,” the statement added.
“This includes any high-quality research that is published, and that will inform a formal review of the policy.”
Transgender players banned from World Netball internationals
The global governing body said it had undergone a lengthy consultation before issuing the policy
Sydney — World Netball (WN) has banned transgender players from international competition with immediate effect under a new participation and inclusion policy issued on Monday.
The global governing body of what has traditionally been, and remains at an international level, a women’s sport said it had undergone a lengthy consultation before issuing the policy.
“After detailed review of the science and consultation with experts and members, it has determined that international level women’s netball is a gender-affected activity and that a policy is required [to] ensure fairness and safety at this level of our sport,” World Netball said in a statement.
“World Netball believes that the research on which it has relied is robust. It comprises many research studies, all of which have been published in peer-reviewed journals and come from multiple distinct research groups around the world.”
Global governing bodies for cricket, cycling, athletics, swimming and chess have all tightened their participation rules for transgender athletes in elite women’s competitions over the past couple of years.
The netball policy pertains only to international competition and WN said national governing bodies could choose to “modify or even not apply these guidelines” if they decided to base their participation rules on other factors.
Critics of transgender inclusion in women’s sport say going through male puberty imbues athletes with a huge musculoskeletal advantage that transition does not mitigate.
LGBTQ+ advocacy groups say excluding trans athletes amounts to discrimination and that not enough research has been done into the impact of transition on athletic performance.
WN will review the policy annually.
“World Netball is committed to evidence-based decision-making and commits to evaluating any emerging evidence that pertains to elements of the policy,” the statement added.
“This includes any high-quality research that is published, and that will inform a formal review of the policy.”
Reuters
Plummer happy she’s leaving the Proteas in a better place
MARK ETHERIDGE: The gymnast’s mom, dad, mentor, manager, cheerleader ...
Australia down England to win Netball World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trans women struggle to earn in Indonesia due to climate change
Republicans have taken sharp populist turn in the Trump era, data shows
Transgender citizens in Indonesia now able to vote after getting ID cards
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.