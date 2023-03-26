Sport / Other Sport

Cape Epic may have been most dramatic for two decades

Race was a roller-coaster ride with gripping back stories

26 March 2023 - 18:14 KEVIN MCCALLUM

An unpredictable 19th Absa Cape Epic ended after eight days of broken riders, bikes, hopes and dreams on Sunday, with three Africans wrestling through the mud, wind and rain to stand atop the podium at the grand finale at the Val de Vie estate in Paarl.

The record will show that Kim le Court and Vera Looser (Efficient Infiniti Insure), of Mauritius and Namibia, and SA’s Matt Beers and his American Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne teammate, Chris Blevins, won the women’s and men’s categories of the 2023 Cape Epic, but that record will tell little of the roller-coaster ride and the back stories of what may just have been the toughest and most dramatic Epic of the past two decades...

