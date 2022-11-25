Don’t ban us from athletics, Kenya beseeches world body

‘The risks of renewed restrictions in China cannot be ignored when evaluating the global economic recovery trajectory,’ Citadel Global says
While the hawk was evident in the tone, that two members preferred a 50 basis point hike marks a shiftt
Bloomberg’s new Shisanyama Index shows the average price of a backyard braai in the likes of Soweto jumped 11% from a year ago.
Someone like Paul Mashatile is better placed to understand the post-liberation movement ANC
Shares of the high-end food and clothes retailer will be available on the alternative exchange next week
The Reserve Bank governor says the repo rate at 7% is still negative in real terms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The Russians have pulled back from the right bank of the Dnipro River after occupying the city for almost nine months
Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit
Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit to England, hunt for earthquake survivors in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia ‘write history’ at the World Cup, Makro workers threaten Black Friday walkout, and more
Nairobi — Kenya’s government is urging World Athletics not to ban the country from the sport, promising to step up its fight against the use of banned substances after a series of its athletes were suspended for doping. The East African country is world renowned for its middle and long-distance runners, who have won numerous gold medals at Olympics and World Championships and clocked up record times at marathon events.
After facing accusations of widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs for several years, the athletics powerhouse has recently been buffeted by an increasing number of its runners testing positive.
A ban would leave its athletes unable to compete globally and badly damage the country's reputation in the sport.
“We will not allow unethical individuals to ruin Kenya's reputation through doping,” Kenya’s minister for sports, Ababu Namwamba, said on Twitter on Friday. “We must defeat doping and its perpetrators.”
The government has told the governing body that it has committed an annual amount of $5m over the next five years for the fight against doping, the Daily Nation newspaper reported.
It is also taking “firm measures” and had a commitment of “zero tolerance” towards doping, Namwamba said.
This week Kenya’s government wrote to World Athletics to try to ward off a potential ban. A spokesperson for World Athletics confirmed receipt of the letter to Reuters.
Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), an independent body formed by World Athletics to combat doping in the sport.
Kenya is a “category A” country under World Athletics’ Anti-Doping Rules, which means its athletes must undergo at least three no-notice, out-of-competition urine and blood tests ahead of major events.
There are currently seven category A countries including Belarus, Ethiopia and Ukraine.
The AIU said in an email it had received a Kenyan government statement but had no response.
Among the Kenyans caught using banned substances are 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei and compatriot Betty Wilson Lempus, who were provisionally suspended in October for using triamcinolone acetonide.
In April, Kenya’s 2014 Commonwealth Games and Africa 10,000m champion Joyce Chepkirui was banned for four years, dated back to 2019, for an Athlete Biological Passport discrepancy.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Don’t ban us from athletics, Kenya beseeches world body
Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit
Nairobi — Kenya’s government is urging World Athletics not to ban the country from the sport, promising to step up its fight against the use of banned substances after a series of its athletes were suspended for doping. The East African country is world renowned for its middle and long-distance runners, who have won numerous gold medals at Olympics and World Championships and clocked up record times at marathon events.
After facing accusations of widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs for several years, the athletics powerhouse has recently been buffeted by an increasing number of its runners testing positive.
A ban would leave its athletes unable to compete globally and badly damage the country's reputation in the sport.
“We will not allow unethical individuals to ruin Kenya's reputation through doping,” Kenya’s minister for sports, Ababu Namwamba, said on Twitter on Friday. “We must defeat doping and its perpetrators.”
The government has told the governing body that it has committed an annual amount of $5m over the next five years for the fight against doping, the Daily Nation newspaper reported.
It is also taking “firm measures” and had a commitment of “zero tolerance” towards doping, Namwamba said.
This week Kenya’s government wrote to World Athletics to try to ward off a potential ban. A spokesperson for World Athletics confirmed receipt of the letter to Reuters.
Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), an independent body formed by World Athletics to combat doping in the sport.
Kenya is a “category A” country under World Athletics’ Anti-Doping Rules, which means its athletes must undergo at least three no-notice, out-of-competition urine and blood tests ahead of major events.
There are currently seven category A countries including Belarus, Ethiopia and Ukraine.
The AIU said in an email it had received a Kenyan government statement but had no response.
Among the Kenyans caught using banned substances are 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei and compatriot Betty Wilson Lempus, who were provisionally suspended in October for using triamcinolone acetonide.
In April, Kenya’s 2014 Commonwealth Games and Africa 10,000m champion Joyce Chepkirui was banned for four years, dated back to 2019, for an Athlete Biological Passport discrepancy.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MARK ETHERIDGE: African record holder Mandilené Hoffmann flies SA flag at ...
Athletics SA not giving up on troubled long jumper Luvo Manyonga
Daba Ifa Debele wins as Ethiopians dominate Soweto Marathon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.