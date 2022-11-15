Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Emergence of NGO organisations was a donor-driven form of elite capture of political space
Risk of power cuts increases if the utility struggles to run its emergency generation fleet
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Shares of the Brazilian digital bank trade more than 15% higher
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Poland holds emergency security meeting after reports of fatal explosion
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Sydney — Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to play in the Australian Open in January, Guardian Australia and state broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday.
Djokovic, who is Serbian, was deported from Australia before the Grand Slam in January after he refused to be vaccinated. The former world No 1 was originally barred from the country until 2025.
The ABC said it had confirmed immigration minister Andrew Giles had overturned that ban, allowing Djokovic to compete.
A spokesperson for Australia’s immigration ministry declined to comment on the reports.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said this month that Djokovic would be welcome in January if he could get a visa, but that Tennis Australia was unable to lobby on his behalf.
Australia in July scrapped a rule that required international travellers to declare their Covid vaccination status. Djokovic said in October he had received “positive signs” about the status of efforts to overturn his ban.
On Monday, Djokovic continued his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-4 7-6(4) win after Andrey Rublev battled back to defeat fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(7) in group stage play at the ATP Finals in Turin.
Djokovic’s outstanding serve, mighty forehand and all-court defence delivered him a ninth successive victory over Tsitsipas in their Red Group match. The Serb broke the Greek in the opening game, and rode that advantage to capture the first set in a match that came just two weeks after the Serbian beat Tsitsipas at the Paris Masters, a tournament also played on indoor hard courts.
Earlier, Rublev said his sixth career meeting with Medvedev reminded him of his encounter with the world No 5 at the 2020 US Open quarterfinals, where he lost in straight sets, and the 25-year-old was determined to overcome his poor start.
But having shaken off the disappointment of squandering seven set points in the opener, Rublev hit back with 25 winners in the next two and held his nerve in the deciding tiebreak to seal the victory on his fifth match point.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
Former world No 1 will be allowed to take part after being barred until 2025 for refusing Covid vaccination
Sydney — Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to play in the Australian Open in January, Guardian Australia and state broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday.
Djokovic, who is Serbian, was deported from Australia before the Grand Slam in January after he refused to be vaccinated. The former world No 1 was originally barred from the country until 2025.
The ABC said it had confirmed immigration minister Andrew Giles had overturned that ban, allowing Djokovic to compete.
A spokesperson for Australia’s immigration ministry declined to comment on the reports.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said this month that Djokovic would be welcome in January if he could get a visa, but that Tennis Australia was unable to lobby on his behalf.
Australia in July scrapped a rule that required international travellers to declare their Covid vaccination status. Djokovic said in October he had received “positive signs” about the status of efforts to overturn his ban.
On Monday, Djokovic continued his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-4 7-6(4) win after Andrey Rublev battled back to defeat fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(7) in group stage play at the ATP Finals in Turin.
Djokovic’s outstanding serve, mighty forehand and all-court defence delivered him a ninth successive victory over Tsitsipas in their Red Group match. The Serb broke the Greek in the opening game, and rode that advantage to capture the first set in a match that came just two weeks after the Serbian beat Tsitsipas at the Paris Masters, a tournament also played on indoor hard courts.
Earlier, Rublev said his sixth career meeting with Medvedev reminded him of his encounter with the world No 5 at the 2020 US Open quarterfinals, where he lost in straight sets, and the 25-year-old was determined to overcome his poor start.
But having shaken off the disappointment of squandering seven set points in the opener, Rublev hit back with 25 winners in the next two and held his nerve in the deciding tiebreak to seal the victory on his fifth match point.
Reuters
Ruud starts ATP Finals with win over debutant Auger-Aliassime
Davis Cup to become part of ATP Tour calendar
Djokovic hopes to start his 2023 season Down Under
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gauff and Garcia make it to the WTA Finals
Alcaraz’s confidence dented by defeat in first match as No 1
Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.