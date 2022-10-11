Sky is the limit for double world champion Verstappen

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,662.98 per ounce, while US gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,671.00
Satawu and Untu should rather push for policy shifts that will create and protect jobs
Provinces eschew case management system designed to help provincial health departments defend themselves against potentially crippling claims
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
Korean-operated supplier employed children as young as 13 in Alabama
International Monetary Fund warns of risks to global financial stability in a new world in which inflation and interest will be higher
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, thanks in part to members postponing care when coronavirus infections surged
Asteroid’s orbit altered in Nasa’s first test of planetary defence system
Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
The ability to buy wines of exceptional value at a good price often means that we undervalue them
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has more wins in mind, and a record still to break, this season after securing his second successive Formula One world championship at Suzuka on Sunday.
The Japanese Grand Prix victory, which elevated Verstappen to a select group of double world champions, was the Dutch driver’s 12th from 18 races. With four rounds remaining, that puts him on course to smash the record for most victories in a single season.
That benchmark stands at 13 and is shared by seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, who won four successive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.
The two Germans dominated in seasons of 18 races for Schumacher (2004) and 19 races for Vettel (2013) rather than the current record 22.
Verstappen can equal the record at the next round in Austin, Texas — a race he won from pole position last year.
“There is no real pressure anymore but I still want to of course try to win more races,” Verstappen said. “With the car we have now you have to try to take advantage of that, because you don’t know if you’re ever going to have that again, next year, in the years to come.
“So we’ll definitely try to win a few more.”
Provided Verstappen wins in Austin, he can then go for the record at his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez’s home Mexican Grand Prix. Perez finished on the podium there in 2021 with Verstappen victorious. Having won in Monaco and Singapore, the Mexican will be keen to give his passionate fans a home triumph to celebrate, though.
Verstappen would need to win all the last four races for a success rate of 72.7% from this season and beat Schumacher’s victory percentage of 72.2% from 2004 — a record for the modern era.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a similar run before and was on a five-race victory streak up to Singapore, the race before Japan.
“It’s really been an enjoyable year and of course a very special year, which will be very hard in the future to match from myself,” said Verstappen, who is now level with double world champion Fernando Alonso on 32 career wins.
“That’s why we really have to appreciate it and really enjoy it.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sky is the limit for double world champion Verstappen
Dutch driver is on course to smash the record for most victories in a season
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has more wins in mind, and a record still to break, this season after securing his second successive Formula One world championship at Suzuka on Sunday.
The Japanese Grand Prix victory, which elevated Verstappen to a select group of double world champions, was the Dutch driver’s 12th from 18 races. With four rounds remaining, that puts him on course to smash the record for most victories in a single season.
That benchmark stands at 13 and is shared by seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, who won four successive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.
The two Germans dominated in seasons of 18 races for Schumacher (2004) and 19 races for Vettel (2013) rather than the current record 22.
Verstappen can equal the record at the next round in Austin, Texas — a race he won from pole position last year.
“There is no real pressure anymore but I still want to of course try to win more races,” Verstappen said. “With the car we have now you have to try to take advantage of that, because you don’t know if you’re ever going to have that again, next year, in the years to come.
“So we’ll definitely try to win a few more.”
Provided Verstappen wins in Austin, he can then go for the record at his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez’s home Mexican Grand Prix. Perez finished on the podium there in 2021 with Verstappen victorious. Having won in Monaco and Singapore, the Mexican will be keen to give his passionate fans a home triumph to celebrate, though.
Verstappen would need to win all the last four races for a success rate of 72.7% from this season and beat Schumacher’s victory percentage of 72.2% from 2004 — a record for the modern era.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a similar run before and was on a five-race victory streak up to Singapore, the race before Japan.
“It’s really been an enjoyable year and of course a very special year, which will be very hard in the future to match from myself,” said Verstappen, who is now level with double world champion Fernando Alonso on 32 career wins.
“That’s why we really have to appreciate it and really enjoy it.”
Reuters
Double world champion Verstappen raises the bar
F1 seeks answers after Red Bull breaches cost ceiling
Verstappen out to clinch title at Honda’s home track
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Double world champion Verstappen raises the bar
F1 seeks answers after Red Bull breaches cost ceiling
Verstappen out to clinch title at Honda’s home track
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.