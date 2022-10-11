×

Sport / Other Sport

Sky is the limit for double world champion Verstappen

Dutch driver is on course to smash the record for most victories in a season

11 October 2022 - 18:58 Abhishek Takle
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates at Suzuka in Japan at the weekend. Picture: CLIVE MASON/GETTY IMAGES
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has more wins in mind, and a record still to break, this season after securing his second successive Formula One world championship at Suzuka on Sunday.

The Japanese Grand Prix victory, which elevated Verstappen to a select group of double world champions, was the Dutch driver’s 12th from 18 races. With four rounds remaining, that puts him on course to smash the record for most victories in a single season.

That benchmark stands at 13 and is shared by seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, who won four successive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

The two Germans dominated in seasons of 18 races for Schumacher (2004) and 19 races for Vettel (2013) rather than the current record 22.

Verstappen can equal the record at the next round in Austin, Texas — a race he won from pole position last year.

“There is no real pressure anymore but I still want to of course try to win more races,” Verstappen said. “With the car we have now you have to try to take advantage of that, because you don’t know if you’re ever going to have that again, next year, in the years to come.

“So we’ll definitely try to win a few more.”

Provided Verstappen wins in Austin, he can then go for the record at his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez’s home Mexican Grand Prix. Perez finished on the podium there in 2021 with Verstappen victorious. Having won in Monaco and Singapore, the Mexican will be keen to give his passionate fans a home triumph to celebrate, though.

Verstappen would need to win all the last four races for a success rate of 72.7% from this season and beat Schumacher’s victory percentage of 72.2% from 2004 — a record for the modern era.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a similar run before and was on a five-race victory streak up to Singapore, the race before Japan.

“It’s really been an enjoyable year and of course a very special year, which will be very hard in the future to match from myself,” said Verstappen, who is now level with double world champion Fernando Alonso on 32 career wins.

“That’s why we really have to appreciate it and really enjoy it.”

Reuters

Double world champion Verstappen raises the bar

Lad who made his F1 debut at 17, guided by his father and former racer Jos, grows into an unstoppable force
Sport
2 days ago

F1 seeks answers after Red Bull breaches cost ceiling

A 5% overspend was worth many tenths of a second, claim rivals Mercedes
Life
15 hours ago

Verstappen out to clinch title at Honda’s home track

Dutch driver hopes to notch up points that will make him champ a second time
Sport
5 days ago
