Federer will find coaching a challenge, says Murray

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Ending endemic theft will not immediately remedy Eskom’s faulty plants
A shortage of jet fuel at the Mother City’s airport may disrupt the schedule of airlines, forcing them into costly refueling detours
TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US legislators, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data
SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers advised clients to use cards or cash to make payments or USSD for urgent transactions
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
The election results showed the rightist bloc should have a solid majority in both Italy’s houses of parliament, potentially ending years of upheaval and fragile coalitions
Coach says 34 players were used during Rugby Championship
The co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation talks to Wanted about identity, collaboration and our shared future
London — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he hopes Roger Federer will stay involved in tennis as he heads into retirement but suggested the Swiss great is so gifted that coaching other players might prove difficult.
The 41-year-old Federer claimed 20 Grand Slam singles titles, ripped up the record books and is widely regarded as the best player to wield a racket.
Murray was part of Team Europe as Federer bade a tearful farewell to tennis on Friday having announced that this event in London would be the last of his 24-year career.
Federer has hinted he would like to play exhibition events but has been guarded about the chances of moving into coaching at some point in the future.
“I’m sure if he was to coach one day, which he obviously doesn’t need to — he’d pick players that I’d imagine he’d be motivated to be coaching in the big matches and helping there,” Murray, who lost three Grand Slam finals to Federer, told reporters at the O2 Arena on Sunday.
“The one thing that is I think difficult when you are as talented and have as many options as him is to remember that not everybody can do the things he did.
“He had the ability to play everything and he had so many options at his disposal that that’s the challenging thing also as a coach sometimes, especially someone in his position.”
Murray said it had been an emotional night on Friday when Federer played alongside Rafa Nadal in his last match.
“Was lucky to be here and be present for Friday night,” Murray said, though he admitted when he finally decides to retire it might be a less memorable affair.
“I’m really not thinking about that right now. I certainly won’t and don’t deserve to have a send-off like that,” Murray said. “You know, Roger did deserve that night, and it was super special having all of those guys there.”
Federer declined to say what his plans are, when asked on Sunday, but said being Laver Cup captain was not on the radar.
“No plans there. Bjorn [Borg’s] doing a great job. Thomas [Enqvist] as well, supporting him all the way.
“It’s been great fun. Who knows, maybe one day, but we don’t have any plans so far.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Federer will find coaching a challenge, says Murray
The Swiss great heads into retirement after bidding another tearful farewell to tennis
London — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he hopes Roger Federer will stay involved in tennis as he heads into retirement but suggested the Swiss great is so gifted that coaching other players might prove difficult.
The 41-year-old Federer claimed 20 Grand Slam singles titles, ripped up the record books and is widely regarded as the best player to wield a racket.
Murray was part of Team Europe as Federer bade a tearful farewell to tennis on Friday having announced that this event in London would be the last of his 24-year career.
Federer has hinted he would like to play exhibition events but has been guarded about the chances of moving into coaching at some point in the future.
“I’m sure if he was to coach one day, which he obviously doesn’t need to — he’d pick players that I’d imagine he’d be motivated to be coaching in the big matches and helping there,” Murray, who lost three Grand Slam finals to Federer, told reporters at the O2 Arena on Sunday.
“The one thing that is I think difficult when you are as talented and have as many options as him is to remember that not everybody can do the things he did.
“He had the ability to play everything and he had so many options at his disposal that that’s the challenging thing also as a coach sometimes, especially someone in his position.”
Murray said it had been an emotional night on Friday when Federer played alongside Rafa Nadal in his last match.
“Was lucky to be here and be present for Friday night,” Murray said, though he admitted when he finally decides to retire it might be a less memorable affair.
“I’m really not thinking about that right now. I certainly won’t and don’t deserve to have a send-off like that,” Murray said. “You know, Roger did deserve that night, and it was super special having all of those guys there.”
Federer declined to say what his plans are, when asked on Sunday, but said being Laver Cup captain was not on the radar.
“No plans there. Bjorn [Borg’s] doing a great job. Thomas [Enqvist] as well, supporting him all the way.
“It’s been great fun. Who knows, maybe one day, but we don’t have any plans so far.”
Reuters
Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis
Alcaraz triumph previews next chapter of men’s tennis
Alcaraz battles past Čilić to set up clash with Sinner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Alcaraz battles past Čilić to set up clash with Sinner
Ahead of a Wimbledon without Federer, McEnroe looks on bright side
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Players are starting to influence big decisions once ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.