Ahead of a Wimbledon without Federer, McEnroe looks on bright side Nadal's calendar Slam bid faces tough Djokovic challenge on grass

Wimbledon is set to kick off without Roger Federer for the first time in more than two decades next week and, with the clock ticking down on the Swiss maestro’s career, John McEnroe said he was grateful for being able to watch him play the sport for so long.

Federer, who turns 41 in August, has undergone three knee operations in the past two years and has not played a competitive match since his quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at 2021’s grass court Grand Slam...