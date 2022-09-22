Federer and Nadal team up for doubles on Friday at Laver Cup

Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
London — Swiss icon Roger Federer will bring the curtain down on his glittering career by teaming up with great rival Rafa Nadal at the Laver Cup on Friday.
The 41-year-old announced last week that the team event being played at London’s O2 Arena will be his last.
Federer’s suspect right knee, the injury that forced him to call time on a 24-year career that included 20 Grand Slam singles titles and worldwide admiration, means he will feature in only one match at the three-day clash between a Bjorn Borg-captained Europe and John McEnroe’s Rest of the World.
But bowing out after his last competitive match with record 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal alongside him is a dream scenario. They will take on US duo Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in Friday’s last match.
“It’s going to be a different kind of pressure to be part of this historic moment,” Nadal, who has shared an epic career-long rivalry with Federer, told reporters.
“It’s going to be something amazing and unforgettable for me. I’m super excited. Maybe we can create a good moment and maybe win the match.”
Federer cut a relaxed figure as he sat with his European teammates, including 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and three-time Major winner Andy Murray. He had said the previous day that it would be beautiful to play his last match on the same side of the net as Spaniard Nadal and captain Borg, unsurprisingly, obliged.
“I’m not sure if I can handle [all the emotions] but I will try,” said Federer, whose presence had fans flocking to watch practice sessions on Thursday.
“This one feels a whole lot different. I’m happy to have him on my team and not playing against him. To be able to do it one more time, I’m sure it will be wonderful and I’ll try my very best.”
At the same time Djokovic hailed Federer as one of the greatest athletes of all time and said he will leave a lasting legacy for the world of tennis.
“His impact on the game has been tremendous, the way he was playing, his style, effortless, just perfect for an eye of a tennis coach, player or just a tennis fan,” Serbian Djokovic told reporters on Wednesday at London’s Tower Bridge. “He has left a huge legacy that will live for a very long time.”
Djokovic beat Federer in four Major finals including at Wimbledon in 2019, the Swiss’s last Grand Slam final.
“Both Andy and I didn’t know that this is going to be his last match, his farewell this weekend, so that makes this occasion even greater because he’s one of the greatest athletes ever to play sport, any sport,” said Djokovic, who is one Major title behind Nadal’s men’s record.
“His popularity on and off the court speaks for itself. So I’m sure we’re going to have a blast this weekend.”
This week’s Laver Cup will be the first time Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic are playing together in an event since the 2019 Australian Open.
Reuters
