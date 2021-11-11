Clafoutis pick of De Kock trio in Fillies Mile

Trainer Mike de Kock has a special talent with fillies and mares — Ipi Tombe, Igugu and Queen Supreme are proof of that. A trio of runners represent the stable in Saturday’s grade 3 Fillies Mile and Clafoutis appeals as the possible winner.

De Kock will be disappointed that Queen Supreme’s career finished with a whimper — last in her only start for Andrew Balding in the UK and another no-show in last weekend’s Breeders Cup Turf at Del Mar.

Not a great month so far for the English trainer. He never got to the bottom of Queen Supreme and — in London on Wednesday night — his Epsom Derby hero, Adayar, missed out to St Mark’s Basilica for the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt Of The Year award.

Clafoutis — a dessert consisting of a layer of fruit — proved a tasty dish at Turffontein last month racing to a four lengths win over My Kingdom. Gavin Lerena was in the saddle that day and retains the ride.

De Kock also runs Wisteria Avenue and Monashada — the first-named has won her last two starts and is strong backup for the stable.

In early betting, Eternity Ring, representing the Botes-Vosloo partnership, heads the market and this four-time winner should go well. Muzi Yeni has partnered the filly to two wins this term and his mount has a better draw than Clafoutis.

Easily the highest-rated runner on merit-ratings is Marigold Hotel with a figure of 107 — five superior to Stuart Pettigrew's representative, Follow Me. Quite a surprise that the Sean Tarry inmate wasn’t priced up favourite.

Not many Tarry horses start at 20-1 but that was the price of Marigold Hotel when she finished second to One Night In Paris at the end of last month. With Lyle Hewitson in Hong Kong, the former champion trainer has had to engage a new jockey and Calvin Habib will be delighted to have got the call up.

Stuart Pettigrew’s runners always demand close scrutiny and a win by Follow Me would be no surprise. The filly beat Eternity Ring in a race at the city track in July.

Tarry will be hoping La Luvia can come up trumps under Joshwin Solomons in the seventh race. It’s a small field and Warren Kennedy is reunited with Candice Dawson’s runner, Perfect Witness, and he knows the filly well having partnered her into sixth place behind Rain In Holland in a feature at Greyville at the end of July.

If one forgives her poor run in the Yellowwood Handicap, Miss Elegance is another runner with claims in a race punters need to include at least three runners in exotic perms.

Habib has another attractive mount in the final leg of the jackpot in which he has been booked for Ashley Fortune’s filly, Un Deux Trois. The four-year-old has improved markedly this term and should give De Kock’s stayer, Barak, a good run for his money.

From a favourable draw, Roy Magner’s three-year-old, Kotinos, could spring a surprise in the final leg of the Pick Six. There are a few with chances in this final event including Freed From Desire, Quantum King, Balouchi and Kuuma.

Aidan O’Brien's three-year-old, St Mark’s Basilica, was named Cartier Horse Of The Year at a banquet in London on Wednesday. he colt, who will stand his first season at Coolmore at a fee of €65,000, won four grade 1 races — the French 2000 Guineas, Prix du Jockey Club, Coral Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (11) Jet Blast (1) Lazy Guy (6) Carl Vinson (3) General Hancock

3rd Race: (5) Cheringoma (11) Ubiquitas (8) Label Queen (2) Constantia Haze

4th Race: (13) Quiet Rebellion (4) Corapi (2) Secret Link (1) Master Of Coin

5th Race: (7) Clafoutis (1) Marigold Hotel (3) Eternity Ring (2) Follow Me

6th Race: (3) Majestic Mozart (2) Leopold (6) Lemon Delight (1) Pack Leader

7th Race: (4) Perfect Witness (2) La Luvia (1) Miss Elegance (5) Maboneng

8th Race: (5) Un Deux Trois (3) Barak (2) White Fang (7) Rainy Season

9th Race: (7) Kotinos (1) Freed From Desire (3) Quantum King (5) Balouchi