Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: There is method in Gwede Mantashe’s mineral ‘madness’ The energy minister is treading a fine line between constituencies while taking flak for the president B L Premium

Have we been underestimating mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe?

This supposed “policy dinosaur” was lambasted in recent days for his contributions at the Africa Energy Week conference in Cape Town, where he called for African solidarity in the face of a Western drive for a renewable energy transition. “We are being pressured, even compelled,” he claimed, “to move away from all forms of fossil fuels, including resources such as gas, which have been regarded as key resources for industrialisation.”..