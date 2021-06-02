Sport / Other Sport

Zverev blasts his way into third round with straight-sets victory

02 June 2021 - 19:37 Sudipto Ganguly
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand during his mens second round match against Roman Safiullin of Russia during day four of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 2 2021 in Paris, France. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ADAM PRETTY
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand during his mens second round match against Roman Safiullin of Russia during day four of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 2 2021 in Paris, France. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ADAM PRETTY

Paris — German sixth seed Alexander Zverev blew hot and cold with his serve but had enough artillery to take down Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(1) to reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The 182nd-ranked Russian went toe-to-toe with Zverev in the baseline battle in the opening set before the German got the crucial break in the 11th game. Serving for the set, Zverev committed two double-faults to give away the advantage and had another in the tie-breaker but recovered to take the lead with back-to-back aces.

Double faults continued to haunt the 24-year-old German in the second set as he smashed his racquet on the court in frustration and suffered a service break, but he recovered spectacularly to take the set by winning five games in a row.

Zverev, who served 15 aces against 10 double faults, outplayed Safiullin in the third-set tie-breaker to set up a clash against the winner of the match between Serbians Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Victoria Azarenka advanced to the third round  after overcoming Danish teenager Clara Tauson with a 7-5 6-4 victory.

The Belarusian 15th seed, a former semi-finalist at Roland Garros, started strong when she broke Tauson in the opening game of the match but the Danish 18-year-old broke back to make it 2-2 in the first set.

However, Azarenka broke again to take a 6-5 lead before serving out the opening set. The pair then traded breaks twice in the second set, with both players making a number of unforced errors.

But the vastly experienced Azarenka, 31, had the crucial break of serve again at 4-4 to take the lead. She then held serve to clinch victory and book a third-round match with American 23rd seed Madison Keys. 

Reuters

Judy Murray backs Osaka, points to ‘extremely high’ media demands

Mother and coach to Grand Slam winner Andy hopes the 23-year-old Japanese star will find a way to be comfortable in tennis again
Sport
6 hours ago

World sports stars come out in support of Osaka’s Paris withdrawal

Venus and Serena Williams among players backing move by women’s world No 2 over mental health
Sport
1 day ago

Journeyman Andujar dumps Thiem out in French Open first round

Naomi Osaka fined and faces a possible ban from Roland Garros and other grand slam tournaments
Sport
3 days ago

Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st Major

The Spaniard says he enjoyed a ‘complete’ tournament in Rome and is in optimal shape for French Open
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
We were not pulling in same direction‚ says ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
De Kock-Ferraris combination to strike again with ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Betfred enters local arena after buying Betting ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
MNINAWA NTLOKO: It’s no great surprise that some ...
Sport
5.
World sports stars come out in support of Osaka’s ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.