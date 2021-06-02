Zverev blasts his way into third round with straight-sets victory
Paris — German sixth seed Alexander Zverev blew hot and cold with his serve but had enough artillery to take down Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(1) to reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.
The 182nd-ranked Russian went toe-to-toe with Zverev in the baseline battle in the opening set before the German got the crucial break in the 11th game. Serving for the set, Zverev committed two double-faults to give away the advantage and had another in the tie-breaker but recovered to take the lead with back-to-back aces.
Double faults continued to haunt the 24-year-old German in the second set as he smashed his racquet on the court in frustration and suffered a service break, but he recovered spectacularly to take the set by winning five games in a row.
Zverev, who served 15 aces against 10 double faults, outplayed Safiullin in the third-set tie-breaker to set up a clash against the winner of the match between Serbians Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanovic.
Victoria Azarenka advanced to the third round after overcoming Danish teenager Clara Tauson with a 7-5 6-4 victory.
The Belarusian 15th seed, a former semi-finalist at Roland Garros, started strong when she broke Tauson in the opening game of the match but the Danish 18-year-old broke back to make it 2-2 in the first set.
However, Azarenka broke again to take a 6-5 lead before serving out the opening set. The pair then traded breaks twice in the second set, with both players making a number of unforced errors.
But the vastly experienced Azarenka, 31, had the crucial break of serve again at 4-4 to take the lead. She then held serve to clinch victory and book a third-round match with American 23rd seed Madison Keys.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.