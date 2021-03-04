Sport / Other Sport

Kim Clijsters accepts Miami Open wild card

Hall of Fame inductee back on court for first time since US Open

04 March 2021 - 14:39 Frank Pingue
Kim Clijsters. Picture: WIKIPEDIA
Kim Clijsters. Picture: WIKIPEDIA

Toronto — Former world No 1 Kim Clijsters, who is without a win since coming out of retirement for a second time in February 2020, has accepted a wild card to play in the Miami Open, tournament organisers have said.

The 37-year-old Belgian’s appearance at the March 22 to April 4 Miami Open will mark her first competition since losing in the opening round of the US Open last September.

“The Miami Open was always a favourite stop on tour for me,” Clijsters, who won the event in 2005 and 2010, said in a release. “I have great memories and also had great results there. I’m excited to be coming back to Miami.”

Clijsters was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017 after having captured 41 singles titles, including four Grand Slams.

The Belgian first retired from tennis in 2007, taking a break to have the first of her three children, but returned to the sport in 2009 and, in only her third tournament back, won the US Open as an unseeded wild card entry.

Clijsters won another US Open in 2010 followed by an Australian Open title the following season before retiring again in 2012.

“We are very excited to have Kim returning to Miami,” said Miami Open tournament director James Blake.

“She is a tremendous player and an even better person. Plus, it’s not often you get the opportunity to see someone who has been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame compete at an event of this level.” 

Reuters

Returning Kim Clijsters targets WTA in Dubai for comeback

Federer backs four-time Grand Slam winner to make an impact at age 36
Sport
1 year ago

Wozniacki’s long, hard road back to the top

Australian Open win puts Dane on top of world again
Sport
3 years ago

New ‘boss’ of women’s tennis Naomi Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success

Japan's tennis ace Osaka has won all four of her first Grand Slam finals
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Springboks look set to tour UK for Lions series
Sport / Rugby
2.
Mourinho says in-form Bale ready for Fulham trip
Sport / Soccer
3.
Naidoo to tackle Kit Kat Group Pro-Am after ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
In-form Finch and T20 record buoys Australians
Sport / Cricket
5.
Cape Town to host final leg of World Sevens Series
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego

Sport / Other Sport

Pain-free Djokovic ends Karatsev’s run to reach ninth final

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.