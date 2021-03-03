Sport / Other Sport

Castle Durrow should outsmart her rivals at the Vaal

She goes to post boasting two wins and four places from her six appearances but Mauby could make a run of it

03 March 2021 - 17:26 David Mollett
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/IAN FORSYTH
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/IAN FORSYTH

Racing Writer

While racing fans will be eager to see top three-year-old filly War Of Athena in action again on Saturday, a female of the same age group should be a banker bet at the Vaal on Thursday.

Castle Durrow, fourth behind War Of Athena in the recent Gauteng Fillies Guineas, should prove too smart for her nine rivals in the seventh race at the Free State track.

Trained by Lucky Houdalakis, who is in 20th place in the national log, Castle Durrow goes to post boasting two wins and four places from her six appearances.

Naming the opponent likely to pose the main threat to the favourite is no easy task, but Act Of War’s daughter Mauby won her maiden in good style and should have more to offer. This R75,000 buy will be ridden by Randall Simons.

Luke Ferraris, who rode Mauby to her maiden win, has been booked for Sean Tarry’s runner Bebop, who rates an each-way chance.

Mike de Kock sends out three runners from his Randjesfontein base and S’manga Khumalo’s mount, Keepthepeace, may prove the pick of the trio. The Visionaire filly won her maiden run in January by seven lengths.

One of Paul Peter’s top performers, Riverstown, returns to action in the second race after a 12-week break. The gelding probably needed the rest after a busy time in 2020.

Whether Riverstown can return with a fourth career win remains to be seen and the betting market will be the best guide. His opening price on Wednesday was 13-10.

The second favourite is Tarry’s mare Cordillera, who should be cherry ripe in her third run after a race. The five-year-old is a daughter of Skitt Skizzle, whose progeny have done well in recent weeks — Ice Lord was a recent winner.

Tarry also runs his 2019 Summer Cup victor Zillzaal, but the gelding has failed to place in his three outings since that memorable win. The champion trainer will be looking for an improved performance, though the 1,400m trip may be on the short side.

Craig Zackey, who rides Castle Durrow in the seventh race, partners another form horse from the Houdalakis yard, Parallax, in the sixth event on the card. The Vercingetorix                 gelding was beaten in a photo-finish last time out.

However, this looks a trappy maiden plate and another of Khumalo’s mounts, Irish Rain, makes the most appeal. Alec Laird’s colt should appreciate the step up to 1,800m.

Another Tarry inmate, Earl, enters the reckoning with blinkers fitted. Sitting Bull could also get involved provided Gavin Lerena can overcome a wide draw.

Whatever the fate of Earl, Tarry and jockey Ferraris will be expecting to capture the fifth race with three-year-old filly Hotchiwitchi. She made a promising debut at Turffontein in December and may prove too speedy for Warren Kennedy’s mount Greenhill.

Kennedy has six booked rides at the meeting and the pick of the sextet should be Sabrina Fairchild in the first leg of the jackpot. The Querari filly is overdue to leave the maiden ranks.

It will be interesting to see if there is any market support for Tarry’s newcomer Shikuru. The daughter of Pomodoro — bred at Klawervlei Stud — cost R120,000 as a yearling.

Frankel’s daughter Lagertha is entrusted to Khumalo for the first time in the final race on the card and the filly should finish in the money. Full Velocity could be anything after her maiden win in September but might be ring-rusty. Ashley Fortune’s filly Jam Fancy looks like a safer alternative.

Selections

1st Race: (3) Retallick (8) Voltron (4) Volluto (5) Franca

2nd Race: (3) Cordillera (2) Riverstown (4) Pure State (6) Roger The Dodger

3rd Race: (1) Eyes On Tiger (2) Grappler (3) Global Town (7) Legerdemain

4th Race: (1) Sabrina Fairchild (7) Shikuru (2) Sanuk (3) Suntrax

5th Race: (7) Hotchiwitchi (2) Greenhill (3) Cape Diamond (1) Princess Sabrina

6th Race: (4) Irish Rain (3) Parallax (1) Earl (5) Sitting Bull

7th Race: (1) Castle Durrow (4) Mauby (7) Keepingthepeace (6) Bebop

8th Race: (11) Jam Fancy (13) Lagertha (6) Full Velocity (3) Nina Amelia

Jury out on welfare of bloodstock industry after Covid-19 pandemic

Many yearlings went unsold at Mistico Yearling Sale and the top price was way down from last year
Sport
1 day ago

Azzie team’s purple patch could continue at Vaal meeting

Father and son’s best chance of success Just Judy is in pole position in the fourth race
Sport
2 days ago

Marshall’s three-year-olds look good for KwaZulu-Natal season

Trainer ends Cape Derby drought with Linebacker beating home stable companion Rascallion
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hamilton makes diversity a priority as Mercedes ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Amakhosi chase Mbule and Nange as Hunt prepares ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Pirates down Celtic to move to third on the log
Sport / Soccer
4.
Aston Martin’s Formula One return attracts new ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Springboks look set to tour UK for Lions series
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Gate now open for Snaith to take top honours in Cape Derby

Sport / Other Sport

Gosden runner wins $20m Saudi Cup — next stop could be Dubai

Sport / Other Sport

Tarry bids to get his stable back firing on all cylinders

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.