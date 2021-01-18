Sport / Other Sport

Monaco says F1 grand prix will go ahead in 2021

Organiser say the race is scheduled for May 23, after speculation it could be scrapped again

18 January 2021
Daniel Ricciardo passes the super-luxury yachts on his way to victory in Monaco. Picture: RED BULL CONTENT POOL
Daniel Ricciardo passes the super-luxury yachts on his way to victory in Monaco. Picture: RED BULL CONTENT POOL

London — Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix will happen this season after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday in response to speculation the showcase race could be scrapped again.

The harbourside race, traditionally a glamour highlight of the year, is scheduled for May 23 as the fifth round on a calendar that was tweaked earlier in January due to the continuing spread of the virus.

“Despite the latest rumours circulating on certain websites and social media, the @ACM–Media can confirm that the #MonacoGP will take place from May 20-23 2021,” the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) said on Twitter.

F1’s 2020 season was postponed and then reduced to 17 races, mostly behind closed doors and with street races such as Monaco, Azerbaijan and Singapore cancelled.

With the pandemic flaring again and more contagious new variants emerging, countries have imposed tighter travel restrictions. Australia, the usual season-opener in Melbourne in March, has been postponed to November while China’s race in Shanghai remains uncertain.

F1 dismissed as "completely wrong" speculation at the weekend that races at street circuits were set to be cancelled, however.

“We have set out the details of the revised 2021 calendar and there are no other changes,” a spokesman said.

Saudi Arabia is due to debut this year with a floodlit street race in Jeddah in December. Reuters

