Frankel’s daughter tries to get it right at Vaal

Former champion trainer Mike de Kock must be pulling his hair out that his Frankel filly Lagertha is battling to post a second career win. Another chance comes in the third race at the Vaal on Tuesday.

Frankel was a superstar racehorse in the UK a decade ago and was the highest rated horse in the world in 2011. He retired unbeaten with 14 wins on various tracks.

It is fair to say the sprinkling of Frankel’s progeny in SA has not set the tracks alight and Lagertha is the perfect example. The four-year-old won a Work Riders event last November but has had to settle for a minor placing in five subsequent outings.

Jockey Callan Murray, who rides the filly for the fourth time, will be aware the opposition is weak with the top-weight Ice Eater possibly his most dangerous rival. The Visionaire gelding has finished runner-up in his last three starts.

De Kock sends a team of six runners to the Free State track and another filly, Chloris, makes plenty of appeal in the sixth race over 1,200m. Craig Zackey retains the ride on the daughter of Flower Alley who has recorded a win and three placings from her four outings.

This race looks a particularly competitive handicap with Battle Force, Harry’s Secret, Louis The Seventh and Irrevocable Dream all possessing chances.

With just 52kg on his back, Alec Lairds’ four-year-old Irrevocable Dream should run well in the hands of young Nathan Klink. The swinger coupling Chloris and Klink’s mount appeals as an attractive bet.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry will have left Turffontein a happy man last Saturday as his stable regained the winning thread with four winners on the nine-race card.

Tarry saddles two useful sorts in Putontheredlight and In Cahoots in the seventh race and the first-named gets the vote now he is reunited with Luke Ferraris.

In the early part of his three-year-old career, Putontheredlight looked a future star but — though he has won three times — the Pomodoro gelding has been expensive to follow.

In Cahoots, the mount of Lyle Hewitson, should be cherryripe in his third run after a rest and the gelding bumped a top sort in Vars Vicky at Turffontein in January.

Full Mast will have his supporters — particularly with S’manga Khumalo in the saddle — and the six-year-old did finish a length ahead of Putontheredlight in their recent clash.

Khumalo, who landed a six-timer at the Free State track last week, will be expecting to be involved in the finish of the fifth race in which he partners Paul Matchett’s three-year-old filly Bella Black.

Matchett — in fifth place on the national trainers log — is enjoying an outstanding season and Bella Black has played her part with a win and several places.

This race is the first leg of the jackpot and others for punters to consider for their perms are Informative, Solace and another De Kock inmate, Inherit The Rain.

Selections

1st Race: (3) Rock The Kazvar (6) Grappler (9) South Boy (1) Lazy Guy

2nd Race: (1) Country Mile (4) Sky Kingdom (12) Magic Choice (2) My Sugar Baby

3rd Race: (6) Lagertha (1) Ice Eater (11) Alex The Great (8) Jam Fancy

4th Race: (2) Freedom Seeker (1) All Of Me (5) Mind Reader 7) See You Tyger

5th Race: (3) Bella Black (5) Informative (2) Solace (4) Inherit The Rain

6th Race: (2) Chloris (10) Irrevocable Dream (4) Battle Force (5) Harrys Secret

7th Race: (3) Putontheredlight (5) In Cahoots (2) Full Mast (6) Johnny Hero

8th Race: (3) Bold Jazz (1) Against The Grain (11) Ice Lord (12) Greek Fire

9th Race: (3) Prince Alf (1) Irish Rain (2) Light Without (4) Star Effect