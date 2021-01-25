Aussie-bound Alexander brothers hope for double at Vaal

December’s announcement by Thoroughbred Racing South Australia that brothers Gary and Dean Alexander would relocate their training operation Down Under in mid-2021 caught the sport by surprise.

The brothers have been a permanent — and successful — part of the racing industry since Gary was granted his licence in 1982. Since then the Alexanders’ Turffontein stable has sent out more than 1,500 winners with a number of big-race victories over the 30-year period.

Some of their top horses which spring to mind include Prince Jourdan, Drum Star, Hero’s Honour and arguably their most famous horse, top-class sprinter Tommy Hotspur.

After the news broke, Dean Alexander said: “Gary and I are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead and are super excited about the opportunity that has been afforded us by Thoroughbred Racing South Australia.”

However, for the time being, it is business as usual for the Alexander brothers and they send two runners, Ration My Passion (third race) and Just Kidding (fifth) to Tuesday’s meeting at the Vaal.

Six-year-old Ration My Passion has won twice this season but the mare failed to justify favouritism on her most recent outing at the Vaal on Christmas Eve. Even so, it looks telling that leading rider Lyle Hewitson, who rode her that day, will be in the saddle again.

Just Kidding has a far tougher task in the fifth race — indeed Candice Dawson's four-year-old Master Supreme appeals as an attractive bet on the eight-event card. The swinger coupling the two horses could prove a lucrative wager.

A daughter of Visionaire bred at Summerhill Stud, Just Kidding finished a close third behind Lily Blue last time out and Chase Maujean retains the ride.

All of Cash Time, Stormy Winter and Nebraas will have their supporters, but if Master Supreme can reproduce the form which saw him finish three lengths behind Got thegreenlight in the SA Classic the gelding has to go close in this 1,800m contest.

Muzi Yeni will be in the irons on Master Supreme and should also take a hand in the first leg of the jackpot in which he rides Afraad for Vaal trainer Stephen Moffatt. After four placed runs, the Dynasty gelding is overdue for a third career win.

In the sixth race Yeni has a sound each-way chance on Kool Baikal, but there are a number of runners with strong form claims including Un Deux Triois, Fly North and the topweight, Romeo’s Magic.

S’Manga Khumalo partnered Romeo’s Magic to his maiden win at the Vaal on New Year’s Eve and he is reunited with the three-year-old who was formerly trained by the late Romeo Francis.

Ryan Munger has rejoined the jockeys ranks after a stint in Singapore, and the talented young rider has a winning chance on Heart Of A Legend in the final leg of the Pick 6. He is the sixth different jockey to partner the mare in her last six outings.

Punters may need to include a number of runners in their exotic perms as cases can be made for Master Boulder, Hottentots Holland and Irrevocable Dream. The latter’s merit-rating has plunged to a low 63.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Rollwiththepunches (3) Naarah (2) Bella Chica (8) La Fille

2nd Race: (4) Mr Hugo (7) Allez Les Bleu (9) Alex The Great (12) Afriel

3rd Race: (7) Ration My Passion (8) The Sash (9) So Long Spring (4) French Leave

4th Race: (1) Afraad (2) Pamushana's Pride (11) Plum Field (6) Drummer Dude

5th Race: (4) Master Supreme (10) Just Kidding (5) Nebraas (9) Cash Time

6th Race: (7) Un Deux Trois (1) Romeo's Magic (2) Kool Baikal (8) Fly North

7th Race: (6) Stone Cold (4) Silver Master (9) Waqaas (10) Banha Bridge

8th Race: (7) Heart Of A Legend (8) Irrevocable Dream (13) Hottentots Holland (11) Master Boulder