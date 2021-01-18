S’manga Khumalo fit to return to action after last week’s injury

S’manga Khumalo — third in this season’s jockeys title race — has recovered after sustaining an injury at the Vaal last Thursday and will be back in action at the Free State course on Tuesday.

After winning Thursday’s first race on Harry’s Best, Khumalo was unshipped at the pull-up and suffered bruising. He missed the meeting at Turffontein on Saturday.

Khumalo, 35, has five booked rides at Tuesday’s Vaal meeting with Imperial Duke (third race), Blue Spark (fourth) and Emerald Crest (ninth) in with a winning chance.

Perhaps the pick of the trio will be Imperial Duke, who has finished third in both his two starts and takes on a mediocre field of maidens in the third race. Steve Moffatt’s three-year-old Deanagelo has the best form of the others to have raced.

However, champion trainer Sean Tarry introduces two newcomers in The Black Stone and Understated. Lyle Hewitson is booked for the latter who is a son of Twice Over and cost R140,000 as a yearling.

Tarry sends a team of 13 runners to the meeting with his best-known runner being four-year-old Eden Roc whose career earnings stand at R1.2m.

Eden Roc has won two of his four starts this term and can chalk up another win provided he can beat the four-runner squad representing Paul Peter. Receiving 6kg from Tarry’s sprinter, the pick of the Peter quartet is likely to be Craig Zackey’s mount, Bold Ransom.

This son of Bold Silvano finished marginally behind Eden Roc in the Merchants at Turffontein in November but will be 1.5kg worse off this time.

Rebel’s Champ has earned more than R1m in a distinguished career, but the six-year-old has not raced since October and Bold Ransom may have the edge on fitness.

Tarry’s unbeaten three-year-old Paisley Park will be a warm order to capture the second race as the son of Gimmethegreenlight has looked smart in his two outings. There is a chance Hewitson’s mount could be fully extended as Muzi Yeni has got the call-up to partner Mike de Kock’s four-year-old Your Pace Or Mine.

Vars Vicky is a lightly raced son of Var and this gelding — bred at the Gary Player Stud — goes to post with two wins from his four starts.

Trainer Alec Laird saddled a double at Turffontein on Saturday and his four-year-old Emerald Crest could be another winner for the stable in the final leg of the Pick 6. Khumalo knows the filly well and — as this is only her eighth career start — she probably has scope for improvement.

The right horse for the swinger with Emerald Crest could be Piere Strydom’s mount Bahlebonke. This inmate of Clinton Binda’s yard has turned in two promising efforts since her maiden win in November.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (2) Paisley Park (4) Your Pace Or Mine (1) Vars Vicky (6) Somasonic

3rd Race: (9) Imperial Duke (4) Deanagelo (14) Understated (3) Cleveland

4th Race: (1) Blue Spark (6) Eskimo Pie (5) Dawn Of A New Era (7) Riccardo

5th Race: (2) Sidonie (4) Empress Josephine (3) Invisible (1) Wisteria Walk

6th Race: (5) Nina Amelia (8) Dunyaa (3) The Fifth Wave (2) Persica

7th Race: (2) Eden Roc (6) Bold Ransom (3) Rebel's Champ (7) Chief Of State

8th Race: (3) Snow Symphony (5) Brooklyn Bridge (6) Dubawi Princess (4) Bella Black

9th Race: (1) Emerald Crest (6) Bahlebonke (9) The Villa Grand (10) Lagertha