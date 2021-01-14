Sport / Other Sport

De Kock hopes filly can shine for family

Trainer wants In Limbo to enjoy success as a tribute to Chris Gerber

14 January 2021 - 14:35 David Mollett
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK EVANS
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK EVANS

Of all the horses in his care, trainer Mike de Kock will be hoping his three-year-old filly In Limbo has a successful career.              

There is a simple reason for this — the filly is co-owned by Bridget Gerber, wife of the late Chris Gerber, who died in October 2018 after complications after a bout of malaria.

Along with many in the racing fraternity, De Kock was devastated by Gerber’s death. He told Business Day: “Chris’s loss is incalculable. He was a man who cannot be forgotten, who cannot ever be replaced.”

Gerber owned the top performer Rainbow Bridge, who was later sold to Mike Rattray and went on to become one of the best horses in the country. His dam is Halfway To Heaven, and In Limbo is the six-year-old’s  half-sister.

As they write out their jackpots and Pick 6s, punters are likely to be more interested in form than pedigrees. Even so, it’s a fair bet — if there is such a thing nowadays — that they have heard of champion mare Halfway To Heaven.

Both Rainbow Bridge and his half-brother Golden Ducat are on course for the Cape Met on January 30 — once a must-go event when sponsored by J&B. Last year’s backers, Sun International, do not appear to be involved any more and it is now titled the Cape Town Met and will be run behind closed doors.

At Turffontein on Saturday, In Limbo takes on 11 rivals in the fifth race and, after a promising third last time out, will be fancied to open her account from a favourable draw.

There is one horse standing in the way of a first win for In Limbo and that is the Sean Tarry inmate Aryaam. This daughter of Dynasty has been placed in each of her three outings and should go close in the hands of Lyle Hewitson. Perhaps the boxed exacta is the safest wager.

Later in the meeting, another member of the De Kock camp, Push Off, will try to win his second race when he takes on nine rivals in the seventh race.

After a close second in the Heritage Consolation, the Irish import started at 3-1 to win his next start but ran no sort of race and trailed home in seventh place. Admittedly, he had a wide draw but it was still a disappointing performance.

With a better barrier on Saturday, Push Off may well bounce back, though he faces a Sean Tarry runner, Invincible Warrior, who made a winning debut at the Vaal 18 days ago. The three-year-old is a son of Vercingetorix, sire of last season’s Allan Robertson winner Vernichey.

Paul Peter has star filly Summer Pudding safely back on the highveld and will be hoping for a big run from another female member of his stable, Way Of The World. The daughter of Var, who runs in the eighth race, has been a model of consistency this season with four wins and two placings from six starts.

Once Again, it is a Sean Tarry runner with a big shout as the champion trainer saddles the Skitt Skizzle mare Cordillera. She is 2kg better off with Way Of The World compared to their last meeting.

Turffontein selections

1st Race: (6) Warrior Captain (7) On Cue (2) Dockofthebay (8) Take Control

2nd Race: (1) Arctic Skyline (9) Southern Cape (4) Gin And Tonic (10) Twice The Trip

3rd Race: (2) Namaqualand (3) Have A Go Jo (1) Puerto Manzano (4) Lady Amherst

4th Race: (9) PrideofFranschhoek (6) Chariot Master (7) Governors Glory (2) Smuts

5th Race: (11) In Limbo (4) Aryaam (6) Mauby (5) Mirren

6th Race: (2) Push Off (7) Invincible Warrior (1) Kingsley's Heart (3) Call Me Master

7th Race: (2) Sultanah (8) Curvation (1) Franklin (5) Ocean Forest

8th Race: (4) Cordillera (5) Way Of The World (8) Flaming Duchess (2) Kayla's Champ

9th Race: (2) Spice Market (1) Chloris (4) Netta (3) Bella Rosa

Zimbabwe champion bids to complete SA hat-trick

Lily Blue routed her opposition whenever she set hoof on Borrowdale racecourse, so her owners want to see if she can hold her own in SA
Sport
22 hours ago

New date and venue for Cape Thoroughbred yearling sale

The event will now take place in March due to the pandemic and concerns about costs
Sport
1 day ago

Jet Dark owners have to ponder US invite

Son of Trippi triumphed in Saturday’s L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate at Kenilworth
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Proteas to face Pakistan without their captain
Sport / Cricket
2.
Orlando Pirates brush scruffy TTM aside
Sport / Soccer
3.
Nurkovic wins it for Chiefs and eases pressure on ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Aussie coach Langer goes in to bat for Paine and ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Oh for normality, and victory for ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Punters’ outrage at Tote dividend for Queen’s Plate winner

Sport / Other Sport

Title-chasing jockey Hewitson can make hay in Kennedy’s absence

Sport / Other Sport

Epic Met clash likely to be behind closed doors

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.