Sport / Other Sport

Title-chasing jockey Hewitson can make hay in Kennedy’s absence

Best mount Eagle Alley, a winning debutant in November, takes on just five rivals

14 December 2020 - 19:47 David Mollett
Lyle Hewitson, centre. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/YOLANDA SAAYMAN
Lyle Hewitson, centre. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/YOLANDA SAAYMAN

With champion jockey Warren Kennedy sidelined for a week, Lyle Hewitson will be looking to take advantage of his absence and increase his lead in the championship race.

Last Saturday was not a memorable one for Kennedy or for Hewitson. Kennedy rode a solitary winner (River Jordan) at Turffontein, while Hewitson, 23, drew a blank at Kenilworth, although he did run third on Cirillo in the Green Point Stakes.

Hewitson — now with a lead of 16 winners over Greg Cheyne and 30 over Kennedy — will travel to the Vaal on Tuesday for seven rides on the eight-race programme.

Unquestionably, his best mount is three-year-old Eagle Alley, who takes on just five rivals in the second race. A R550,000 son of Silvano, he made a winning debut at Turffontein in November to suggest he has a bright future.

Quattro Passi, the mount of Piere Strydom, has done his connections proud this term with two wins and five placings from seven starts. This R40,000 buy isn’t bred in the purple like Eagle Alley, but on his current form rates the main threat to Sean Tarry’s runner.

Master Supreme is not without a chance in this 1,600m contest as Candice Dawson’s runner has dropped in the ratings and will have blinkers fitted on Tuesday.

Gavin Lerena, who rides Master Supreme, steps in for Kennedy on three Paul Peter runners — Almalfi Coast (third race), Lotus (third) and Sekhmet in the final event on the card.

Lotus is the pick of this trio as the daughter of Flower Alley is overdue to leave the maiden ranks after filling the runner-up berth in her last two outings. The chief threat may be Muzi Yeni’s mount Joanna Ess.

Almalfi Coast, a daughter of Potala Palace, makes her debut in the third race and the comment from her trainer is “very speedy, could place”. Peter’s comment on his other newcomer, Love Posy, is that “she will need the experience”.

Hewitson partners the Tarry inmate Sanuk in this race. The daughter of Captain Of All can be given little chance after being beaten 16 lengths at Turffontein last Saturday.

Muzi Yeni rode his 50th winner of the season last week and while he doesn’t seem to have a great book of rides, has an each-way shout on Shabba Banks in the first leg of the jackpot.

Barend Botes has his team in good form and his five-year-old makes plenty of appeal from a favourable draw. It is noticeable that the gelding drops back in distance after running over further in his last two outings.

Liverpool Legend gets his seventh different jockey in his last seven races with Piere Strydom doing the steering this time. The gelding is a must for inclusion in exotic perms with Afraad and Baymax.

A possible banker bet for punters is Alec Laird’s four-year-old Leading Lad in the sixth race. The gelding does have top weight in this maiden handicap, but the opposition is extremely moderate.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Just As Rich (7) Lagertha (1) Godswood (3) Freezing Fast

2nd Race: (4) Eagle Alley (3) Quattro Passi (1) Master Supreme (5) Contrail

3rd Race: (5) Amalfi Coast (1) Timeforthat (7) Karoo Space (9) Love Posy

4th Race: (11) Shabba Banks (13) Liverpool Legend (2) Afraad (9) Baymax

5th Race: (2) Lotus (5) Joanna Ess (1) Mode (6) You Deserve It

6th Race: (1) Leading Lad (3) Fast Draw (6) Red Bishop (11) Attentive

7th Race: (9) Tartan Dancer (3) Lady Defiance (2) Numberninetynine (1) Stormy Winter

8th Race: (13) Afriel (3) Starflash (5) Sekhmet (9) Bahlebonke

Epic Met clash likely to be behind closed doors

Bookmakers promote Belgarion to co-favourite with Summer Pudding for January 30 race
Sport
1 day ago

Clouds Unfold may add to her bankroll in Green Point

Placing a bet on the talented mare together with Cirillo in the swinger coupling may be a smart move in this 1,600m contest
Sport
4 days ago

Eric Sands will feel the pressure despite years of experience

No-one any longer doubts 64-year-old trainer Eric Sands, who is housing three of the five Sun Met favourites
Sport
6 days ago

Lerena gives himself 50-50 chance of riding at Turffontein

The jockey has been suffering from gastro but hopes to be well enough to commandeer some excellent mounts
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sundowns’ Motjeka Madisha dies in car crash
Sport / Soccer
3.
New AmaZulu coach McCarthy aims high
Sport / Soccer
4.
Anthony Joshua eyes Tyson Fury showdown after ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Talking points from the Premier League weekend
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Horseracing authority says fight’s not over for interprovincial jockey travel

Sport / Other Sport

Strydom opts for Spies runner in wide open Grand Heritage

Sport / Other Sport

Kennedy can give a helping hand to trainer Dawson

Sport / Other Sport

Lady Luck deserts jockey Murray

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.