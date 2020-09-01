Sport / Other Sport

Roglic bags fourth stage in Tour de France as Alaphilippe clings to yellow jersey

Slovenian shows no ill effects of his crash earlier in August as he prevails in first mountaintop finish

01 September 2020 - 19:40 Julien Pretot
Primoz Roglic. File photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Primoz Roglic. File photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Orcieres Merlette — Slovenian Primoz Roglic showed no ill effects of his crash earlier in August as he prevailed in the first mountaintop finish of the Tour de France in the fourth stage, a 160.5km ride from Sisteron on Tuesday.

His compatriot Tadej Pogacar was second and Frenchman Guillaume Martin third in a sprint featuring all the pre-race favourites.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey when he took fifth place.

Roglic, whose participation in the Tour was in doubt after a crash in the Criterium du Dauphine, eased to victory to claim a 10 sec bonus and send an early warning to his rivals.

Wednesday’s fifth stage is a 183km effort from Gap to Privas.

Reuters

