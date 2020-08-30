Sport / Other Sport

Alaphilippe takes yellow jersey after winning stage two of Tour de France

30 August 2020 - 21:24 Julien Pretot
Cyclist Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates winning the second stage of the Tour de France, in Nice, France, August 30 2020. Picture: STEF MANTEY/REUTERS
Cyclist Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates winning the second stage of the Tour de France, in Nice, France, August 30 2020. Picture: STEF MANTEY/REUTERS

Nice — Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the second stage of the Tour de France, a 186km mountain ride around Nice, and took the overall leader’s yellow jersey on Sunday.

Swiss Marc Hirschi took second place with Briton Adam Yates coming home third.

Alaphilippe, who in 2019 wore the coveted jersey for 14 days, kept his cool to prevail in a three-man sprint as the peloton was breathing down their neck.

Dark horse Dani Martinez, of Colombia, lost time after cracking in the last climb of the day shortly after crashing in a descent.

Reuters

SA champion Ryan Gibbons primed for Tour de France debut

Ryan Gibbons was a bunch of nerves as he checked in with the NTT Pro Cycling backroom staff for the 107th edition of the famous race
Sport
3 days ago

Delay gives Froome time to prepare for Tour de France

The British cyclist is targeting his fifth title after recovering from an accident in 2019
Sport
3 weeks ago

Dlamini back in the saddle after Table Mountain National Park injury nightmare

The cyclist says he is looking forward to the Vuelta a Burgos race after a 10-month hiatus
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
La Liga confirms Messi has valid contract with ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
SA champion Ryan Gibbons primed for Tour de ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Another one bites the dust as Golf Challenge is ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will commit to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Many Golf clubs fail to build ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Egan Bernal favoured to retain Tour title, but Roglic lurks

Sport / Other Sport

Ineos drop Froome and Thomas from Tour de France team

Sport / Other Sport

Daryl Impey goes full circle to join up with Froome

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.