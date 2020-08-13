Sport / Other Sport

Perez to race in Spain after negative Covid-19 test

Racing Point’s Mexican driver missed the previous races after contracting the virus

13 August 2020 - 17:19 Alan Baldwin
Sergio Perez attends a press conference ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, in Barcelona, Spain, August 13 2020. Picture: FIA/XPBIMAGES
Racing Point’s Sergio Perez will race in Spain this weekend after his latest Covid-19 test was negative, the Formula One team says.

The Mexican missed the previous two grands prix at Britain’s Silverstone circuit after contracting the virus.

“Checo [Perez] tested negative for Covid-19 and the FIA have confirmed he can enter the paddock today and compete this weekend,” the team said at the Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona.

Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg has been filling in for Perez, qualifying third and finishing seventh in last weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Perez tested positive before the British Grand Prix after returning to Mexico to see his mother who had been in hospital after an accident.

Sunday’s race, like the five before it this season, is being held without spectators and under strict health conditions with teams operating in separate “bubbles”.

Racing Point are fifth in the championship despite being docked 15 points by race stewards after Renault protested about the team’s 2020 car. The row is now set to go to motor racing governing body FIA’s court of appeal.

Verstappen reminds me of Schumacher, says Ferrari’s Ross Braw

Dutch driver’s win lifts him to second in the F1 championship after five races
Sport
3 days ago

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff unperturbed Racing Point row will go to court

Teams intend to appeal against FIA’s decision regarding Racing Point’s brake pads
Sport
3 days ago

Lewis Hamilton faces new challenge on softer tyres this weekend

With Pirelli unable to come up with new tyres, another Silverstone nail-biter is on the cards
Sport
1 week ago

‘We won’t challenge for F1 title until 2022’ — Ferrari

Ferrari boss John Elkann plays down racing ambitions as the teams slips into the F1 midfield
Life
2 weeks ago

