This day in history: headbutt does the job for Holyfield

June 1 2002: Evander Holyfield won a controversial victory against Hasim Rahman in their non-title bout in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Holyfield controlled most of the fight before accidentally headbutting Rahman in the seventh round, causing a large swelling above Rahman’s left eye.

Though Rahman attempted to continue, his vision was compromised and the referee stopped the fight in the eighth round, with Holyfield being awarded a split decision victory after leading on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

June 1 2003: Juan Pablo Montoya ends BMW Williams’ 20-year wait for success in Monte Carlo by securing a 0.6sec victory over Kimi Raikkonen of McLaren-Mercedes.

It was Montoya’s second win of his career. The Colombian spent four seasons at BMW Williams, finishing third in the drivers’ championship in 2002 and 2003, before moving to McLaren in 2005.

June 1 2009: Serena Williams hammers Aleksandra Wozniak 6-1 6-2 in their French Open fourth-round clash to extend her winning streak in Grand Slams to 18 matches.

Williams entered the French Open without a clay-court win that season and her poor form returned in the quarterfinals as she slumped to a three-set defeat against Svetlana Kuznetsova. The French Open is Williams’s least successful slam but she has still won three titles on the red clay of Roland Garros.

June 1 2012: Andy Potts of the US wins the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco, California. The triathlon requires participants to swim 2.4km to shore before cycling for 30km and ending with a 13km run. Potts completed the course in 2hr 4min 21sec, 38sec quicker than New Zealand’s Bevan Docherty who took second place.

June 1 2013: Barcelona defender Eric Abidal’s last match at the Camp Nou stadium is a 4-1 win over Malaga. Abidal, who joined Barca from Olympique Lyonnais in 2007, spent six seasons with the Spanish club, winning four La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns. After short stints with AS Monaco and Olympiakos Piraeus, Abidal retired in 2014 before returning to Barcelona in 2018 as director of football.

June 1 2013: Bayern Munich striker Mario Gomez scores twice against VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. Bayern, who had already landed the Bundesliga and Champions League titles, became the first German team to win the treble.

Gomez’s goals and one from Thomas Mueller gave Bayern a 3-0 lead and they survived a late Stuttgart onslaught to eke out a

3-2 victory, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer stopping Serdar Tasci’s header on the line in the dying stages of the game.

June 1 2017: Olympique Lyonnais beat Paris St Germain 7-6 on penalties to win the Women’s Champions League final at the Cardiff City Stadium.

No goals were scored in regulation and extra time, sending the game into a shootout, where Lyon goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi scored the winner in sudden death to give Lyon their fourth title.

Lyon, who would go on to add two more titles to their collection, are the most successful team in the Women’s Champions League with six trophies.

June 1 2019: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scores a penalty in the second minute of their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Salah’s goal was the second-quickest in a Champions League final and Divock Origi’s strike in the 87th minute sealed Liverpool’s sixth European Cup triumph.

Salah netted 27 times in all competitions for Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on a first top-flight title since 1990 after finishing a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

June 1 2019: Saracens win their fourth Premiership title in five years after beating Exeter Chiefs 37-34 in a nail-biting final at Twickenham.

Saracens fell behind to a try after 27sec and trailed 27-16 early in the second half before reducing the deficit to four points heading into the final quarter.

A try by Jamie George put Saracens in control and they held on to the lead for the rest of the game to complete their second double, having won the European Cup three weeks before.

Reuters