This day in history: Proteas triumph in England in 1998 ODI series

Bengaluru — May 21 1998: England Test captain Alec Stewart scores 27 against SA in the first one-day international of the Texaco trophy at the Oval. The hosts managed just 223 runs and, despite a strong showing from their bowlers, slumped to a three-wicket defeat.

SA also won the next game to seal the three-match series.

May 21 2001: Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant scores 28 points in their 88-81 victory over the San Antonio Spurs during game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The Lakers went on to sweep San Antonio before defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 4-1 in the NBA Finals to seal their second straight championship.

May 21 2003: Porto beat Celtic 3-2 after extra time in the Uefa Cup final in Seville in Spain. Celtic’s hopes of winning their first European trophy in 36 years ended when Porto striker Derlei scored his second goal in the 115th minute to seal victory.

The triumph completed a treble for Jose Mourinho’s Porto, who had already won the Portuguese league and cup double.

May 21 2006: Switzerland’s Martina Hingis beats Russia’s Dinara Safina 6-2 7-5 to win the Italian Open at the Foro Italico in Rome to claim her 41st singles title.

Hingis stumbled while serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set but regained her composure to reel off the final two games and seal her first tournament victory since returning from a self-imposed three-year exile from tennis.

The Swiss, who beat Venus Williams on her way to the final, had last won a tournament in Tokyo in 2002.

May 21 2012: Rafa Nadal of Spain captures the Rome Masters title after beating Novak Djokovic of Serbia 7-5 6-3 to secure his sixth title at the tournament in eight years.

Nadal enjoyed the perfect fillip ahead of his French Open title defence by downing world No 1 and defending champion Djokovic with his most impressive display of the tournament.

May 21 2015: Scotland’s Gary Anderson steps up to the throw line en route to his 11-7 victory against Dutchman Michael van Gerwen in the final of the Premier League Darts at the O2 Arena in London.

“The Flying Scotsman” stood on the brink of defeat in his semifinal encounter against Dave Chisnall, but took out a brilliant 116 after the Englishman squandered three match darts.

The final against world No 1 Van Gerwen was a lot more straightforward as Anderson sealed his second Premier League crown, becoming the second player to follow up a world championship success with the Premier League title.

May 21 2017: Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala kiss the Italian Serie A trophy following a 3-0 win over Crotone at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.