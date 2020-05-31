Title-chasing Warren Kennedy decides KZN is the place to be as racing resumes

Warren Kennedy, who is as certain to win his first jockeys’ championship this season as Liverpool are to clinch the Premier League title, has opted to ride in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal rather than Gauteng during level 3 lockdown.

Horse racing resumes at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Monday with 10 races scheduled behind closed doors.

Kennedy said: “Obviously my [Durban-based] family were at the forefront of my decision, but we’re heading into the champion seasons in KZN with many big races, including the Durban July.”

The 38-year-old stressed the important role Gauteng trainer Paul Peter has played in the most successful season of his career.

“Mr Peter is a pleasure to ride for — he lets you do your own thing. It's amazing how he churns out the winners just like a conveyor belt.

“But in this [Covid-19] situation you’ve got to play the cards you get, and another question about travelling to Gauteng was that it would have been slightly risky,” he added.

Kennedy admitted that his target of overhauling Anthony Delpech’s record of 334 winners in a season was now out of the window. “The virus has put paid to that target so my aim is for 240 to 250 winners by the end of the season.”

The perfect cherry on the top for the Durban-born rider would be victory in the Vodacom Durban July, scheduled for July 25. “I’ve had one or two offers, but nothing’s set in stone.”

Kennedy’s rise from riding 139 winners from 1,138 mounts last season and finishing seventh in the national log to his situation this term is simply remarkable. Statistics to March 16 show him with 182 winners, putting him 48 ahead of his nearest rival, Greg Cheyne.

Hard graft has been the name of the game for the rider. Only three jockeys — Lyle Hewitson, Muzi Yeni and Ryan Munger — rode in more races last season and his total this season of 991 is 300 more than anyone else.

For a while, Kennedy’s chance of making a career as a jockey was very much in the balance. In his second year at the Summerveld Academy he weighed just 28kg and was told he must transfer to the Port Elizabeth Academy or have his indentures cancelled.

In the Eastern Cape Kennedy had the good fortune to come under the wing of astute trainer Nic Claassen, who saddled his fair share of winners every season from a small string.

It will be a surprise if Kennedy is not among the winners at Monday’s Greyville meeting. He has prospects of kicking off with a winner in the opening event on Thomas Henry for trainer Glen Kotzen.

Other promising mounts include James Peter and Vercing Dubai for Gavin van Zyl in the third and fourth races, though in the latter trainer Alyson Wright’s three-year-old Lightening Spirit makes plenty of appeal.

Later in the meeting two other Van Zyl inmates, Hexatonic (second last time out) and Opensea, should be competitive in the sixth and seventh races.

With plenty of time to study the form during lockdown, Kennedy agreed with this writer's assessment that André Nel’s mare Vase should go well in the eighth race. The five-year-old contested a 90 handicap last time out but now drops to a 76 handicap.