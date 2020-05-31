Sport / Other Sport

Netball’s quad series cancelled

31 May 2020 - 18:01 Greg Stutchbury
Erin Burger of the Spar Proteas (left) and Jade Clarke in action. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Erin Burger of the Spar Proteas (left) and Jade Clarke in action. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Wellington — Netball’s quad series, which involves Australia, New Zealand, England and SA and was scheduled for September, has been cancelled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Netball Australia said on Sunday.

The series was to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

“All four participating nations agreed that cancelling the 2020 quad series scheduled for September was the most viable option,” Netball Australia’s GM of performance Stacey west said on Sunday.

West, however, added that after discussions with Netball New Zealand, both countries were still committed to holding their trans-Tasman Constellation Cup series later in 2020.

“We’re hopeful that our team will make it onto the court for the Constellation Cup with the Silver Ferns later this year, depending on how the Covid-19 situation evolves in the coming months,” she said.

The Constellation Cup would be played after both countries completed their own domestic championships.

New Zealand upset Australia to win the netball World Cup in England in 2019.

Reuters

