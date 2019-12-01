Lewis Hamilton ends the F1 season with a dominant victory

Abu Dhabi — Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton ended a triumphant Formula One season in style on Sunday with a dominant victory from pole position for Mercedes in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his 250th race.

Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen was second to cement third place in the championship, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third on track but in danger of disqualification for a fuel irregularity.

Valtteri Bottas finished fourth for Mercedes from last place on the grid.