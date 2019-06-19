Two SA swimmers have been named in the New York Breakers team that will compete in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) event.

Backstroker Christopher Reid and sprinter Brad Tandy‚ who both competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics‚ are among 27 swimmers named by the new franchise‚ co-owned by former South African Tina Andrew and her ace swimmer son Michael.

Michael Andrew was born in the US but‚ having dual nationality‚ briefly flirted with the idea of competing for SA before committing to the land of his birth.

“It is an absolute honour to be announced as part of the Breakers’ roster‚” Andrew said in a media release. “I think people will quickly come to know our team not just for the top talent we have competing in the pool but also by our collective team mission to change swimming for the better.”