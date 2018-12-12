Sport / Other Sport

WORLD RECORD

Japan’s Daiya Seto stuns Chad Le Clos in 200m butterfly

12 December 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Daiya Seto of Japan competes in the Men's 200m Butterfly Final of the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo on December 11 2018. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ LINTAO ZHANG
Daiya Seto of Japan competes in the Men's 200m Butterfly Final of the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo on December 11 2018. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ LINTAO ZHANG

Shanghai - Japan’s Daiya Seto smashed Chad le Clos’s short-course record in the men’s 200m butterfly as he grabbed gold at the World Championships to stun the South African on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Seto pipped his more famous rival by only 0.08sec to make a piece of history on the first day of action in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Seto, who won bronze in the 400m medley at the Rio 2016 Olympics, recovered from a comparatively slow start to hold off Le Clos down the stretch and triumph in 1min 48.24sec. It was a disappointing silver for the 26-year-old Le Clos, the reigning long-course and short-course world champion. He had also held the short-course record of 1:48.56, set in Singapore in 2013, until Seto bettered it in style.

A distant third was Li Zhuhao of China.

"I didn’t expect the world record," Seto was quoted by the Xinhua news agency as saying.

"Now I will focus on the 400m IM [individual medley] and I hope I can break the 400m IM world record also."

Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus stormed back to win the women’s 200m freestyle gold and underline her status as a
rising star of swimming.

The 18-year-old, who won 400m and 800m freestyle gold at the Commonwealth Games in her home country earlier in 2018, ran down the American Mallory Comerford to seal victory in a thrilling race.

Titmus was back in third after 150m, but she burst to the finish in 1:51.38 to relegate Comerford into silver, with Femke Heemskerk of the Netherlands taking bronze. AFP

Kenyan runners rule in Singapore

Winner Joshua Kipkorir completing the race about half an hour quicker than the fastest non-Kenyan
Sport
23 hours ago

World beater Le Clos flies to le gold

South African super swimmer reclaims title, while Van der Burgh wins bronze medal
Sport
1 year ago

World athletics body snubs Caster Semenya

Semenya’s omission from the list for Female World Athlete of the Year leaves long-jumper Luvo Manyonga with a shout for the men's title
Sport
22 days ago

Most read

1.
Inzamam-ul-Haq gets tough as SA await Pakistan
Sport / Cricket
2.
Downs, one eye on Baroka, the other on Al Ahly
Sport / Soccer
3.
Wiser Middendorp ready for Chiefs job
Sport / Soccer
4.
Four Tests for Boks ahead of World Cup
Sport / Rugby
5.
Nations Cup hosting decision due on Friday
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.