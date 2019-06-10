Sport / Other Sport

SA's long-jump wizard Luvo Manyonga wins shoot-out in the Netherlands

10 June 2019
SA’s Luvo Manyonga. Picture: REUTERS
Luvo Manyonga starred for the six-strong SA contingent at the FBK Games in Hengelo‚ the Netherlands‚ on Sunday‚ as he won a long-jump shoot-out competition.

All competitors had three jumps to start‚ but then the top eight went head to head in four quarterfinals with one jump each.

From there the four victors advanced to the semifinals and the top two to the final‚ also decided by single leaps.

Manyonga won overall‚ credited with a best jump of 8.35m‚ which equalled his personal best from the SA championships in Germiston in April.

Olympic champion Jeff Henderson of the US (8.08m) was fourth and Ruswahl Samaai‚ the other South African in the field‚ was seventh (7.90m).

Antonio Alkana‚ after his third place at the Rome Diamond League last week‚ was the only other South African to make the podium on the day‚ taking second place in the 110m hurdles in 13.41sec behind Spain’s Orlando Ortega (13.27).

Thapelo Phora was fifth in the men’s 400m in 45.94‚ which was not so bad considering Michael Cherry of the US won in 45.15.

Rynardt van Rensburg ended fifth in the 800m in 1min 46.86sec. Only the first two men dipped under 1:46.00‚ with Kenyan winner Cornelius Tuwei clocking 1:45.67.

Emile Erasmus (10.42) was ninth in the men’s 100m‚ won by Arthur Cisse of Ivory Coast in 10.05.

