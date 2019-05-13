Sport

Manyonga‚ Simbine to lead the charge in Shanghai

13 May 2019 - 14:38 David Isaacson
Luvo Manyonga. Picture: ROGER SEDRES / GALLO IMAGES
Luvo Manyonga. Picture: ROGER SEDRES / GALLO IMAGES

World long-jump champion Luvo Manyonga and sprinter Akani Simbine will spearhead a strong contingent of eight South Africans at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai on Saturday.

Simbine‚ fresh from the world relays with a 4x200m silver medal around his neck‚ will compete in his first 100m sprint of the season which could be a baptism of fire.

The field features the American quartet of Christian Coleman‚ Noah Lyles‚ Michael Rodgers and Isiah Young‚ as well as China’s Bingtian Su‚ who all finished 2018 ranked above Simbine‚ the Commonwealth Games champion.

The men’s 200m‚ although not a Diamond race‚ will be an interesting affair with Luxolo Adams and Clarence Munyai taking on world champion Ramil Guliyev‚ Canadian Olympic silver medallist Andre De Grasse and the British pairing of Adam Gemili and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

Manyonga goes up against compatriots Ruswahl Samaai and Zarck Visser in the long jump‚ in which China’s Asian Games champion‚ Jianan Wang‚ will hope to make an impact in front of his home crowd.

Antonio Alkana competes in the men’s 110m hurdles‚ and the only woman in action is Olympic javelin silver medallist Sunette Viljoen.

IAAF refuses to give Caster Semenya a reprieve

Athletics governing body deny they are targeting SA runner
Sport
4 days ago

London Marathon success would rival all my titles, says Mo Farah

World record-holder Kipchoge the man to beat in Sunday's race
Sport
2 weeks ago

Caster Semenya can compete in male events, says IAAF

The International Association of Athletic Federations' letter comes after the World Medical Association urges doctors not to enforce controversial ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sports minister tells Athletics SA to appeal Caster Semenya decision

Sport

Akani Simbine anchors SA to maiden world relays medal

Sport / Other Sport

When considering Caster Semenya, what is elite sport, anyway, other than a ...

Opinion

Akani Simbine powers SA relay team to silver medal

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.