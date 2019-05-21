Driver, legend, businessman: Niki Lauda’s career

Vienna — The life and times of Niki Lauda, who has died at the age of 70:

1949: Andreas Nikolaus Lauda born on February 22 in Vienna, Austria.

1968: Without telling his parents, who disapprove of motor racing, Lauda wins his first race in a Mini.

1971: Takes out a loan to buy a seat in the new March team in Formula Two.

1971: Promoted to March Formula One team. Makes Grand Prix debut in Austria on August 15.

1973: Takes another loan to buy his way into BRM team

1974: Gets a huge break when former BRM teammate Clay Regazzoni recommends him to Ferrari. Lauda finishes second in Argentina on Ferrari debut.

1974: Enjoys his first Grand Prix victory in Spain on April 28 in his fourth race for Ferrari.