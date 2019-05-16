Petrolicious cars come out in force

The former Royal Air Force base at Bicester near Oxford in England is not so much about aircraft anymore — today it is all about classic cars.

We were attending the inaugural Petrolicious Drivers’ Meeting, being held there because Bicester has been a destination for classic enthusiasts and is the world’s first dedicated classic car business park.

On a previous visit there was a group of enthusiasts using it and we even saw one of the most expensive classic cars, the Ferrari 250 GTO, drifting around a part-time test track. It’s a great place for the enthusiast.