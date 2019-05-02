25th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death

May 1 2019 marked the 25th anniversary of the death of legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna.

An idol to millions and regarded as one of the best drivers of all time, the Brazilian died after crashing in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola while leading in his Williams-Renault.

In a celebrated career spanning 10 years, Senna won the F1 championships for McLaren in 1988, 1990 and 1991 but it was his qualifying speed that really cemented his legend.

Until 2006 he held the record for most pole positions, at 65. He is still in third place, behind Lewis Hamilton on 84 pole positions and Michael Schumacher on 68, while he is the fifth-most successful driver of all with 41 race wins.