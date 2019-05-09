Sport / Other Sport

Azinga Fuzile’s world title eliminator to go to purse bids

The two camps failed to reach agreement on the venue and money for the fight-off to determine the mandatory challenger for Tevin Farmer’s IBF junior-lightweight crown

09 May 2019 - 15:06 David Isaacson and Bongani Magasela
Azinga Fuzile. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Azinga Fuzile’s world title eliminator against Kenichi Ogawa of Japan is set to go to purse bids after all.

This is after the two camps failed to reach agreement on the venue and money for the fight-off to determine the mandatory challenger for Tevin Farmer’s IBF junior-lightweight crown.

The IBF had given the camps time to negotiate the fight themselves‚ even adding an extra week at the request of the Japanese stable.

But it is understood the South Africans were not happy with the purse‚ and the Japanese were not keen on the counter-offer that would have required them travelling to East London.

Fuzile’s manager‚ Colin Nathan‚ confirmed that Rumble Africa Promotions‚ which staged Fuzile’s latest fights‚ would bid to bring the showdown to SA.

In a purse bid‚ anyone is free to lodge an offer to stage the fight. The highest bidder wins.

Fuzile‚ the IBF’s No5 contender‚ is one of SA’s brightest prospects. Ogawa is rated No4.

Nathan is in Tokyo for Moruti Mthalane’s IBF flyweight title defence on Monday.

Mthalane has just signed with MTK Global‚ an international management company whose Africa operations are overseen by Nathan.

• Veteran Eastern Cape boxer Ali “Rush Hour” Funeka has retired from boxing.

The 41-year-old former SA junior lightweight‚ WBC International lightweight‚ WBF junior welterweight‚ IBO and WBO Africa welterweight titlist, confirmed on social media that he’s walking away from the sport.

That was after he suffered a short-route stoppage to four-fight novice Abass Barou in Germany last week. That loss was Funeka’s 11th against 40 wins with 32 knockouts and three draws.

Funeka from Mdantsane had been in the professional fight game for 24 years. 

“I turned pro in 1995 and I’ve been at it ever since. Had my fair share of highs and lows. I have achieved what God wanted me to achieve,” said Funeka.

