“It means the world to me. It is my last race‚ so I am extremely happy‚” he said. “The world championship means a lot. It is the last one. It is sad but I am happy to end on a high‚” he said‚ saying he had to fight incredible pain over the final metres.

Overcoming pain

“The last 25m was the most pain I have ever had in my life in swimming‚ so it was a good way to finish. It is funny how these things turn out. At least I have no loose ends to tie up or reason to come back.”

Van der Burgh edged Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus by nine-hundredths of a second.

“When I made the turn at 75m I knew I had a good chance and I had to hold on.

“Luckily it wasn’t one metre more or I would have lost that one‚” said Van der Burgh‚ who still owns the 100m and 50m breaststroke short-course world records (55.61 and 25.25).

Van der Burgh also spoke of fighting through pain when he won the Olympic gold in a then world record‚ and in 2018 he conquered his nemesis‚ Adam Peaty of Britain‚ to win the 50m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast‚ Australia.

That victory, considered a major upset, was one of the most rewarding of his career.

In other SA action in China on Wednesday‚ Chad Le Clos qualified for Thursday’s 100m butterfly final where he will go up against new American star Caeleb Dressel.

Le Clos won his semifinal in 49.07‚ with Dressel going even quicker in the other eliminator‚ touching the wall in 48.93. Dressel dethroned Le Clos as the long-course world 100m fly champion in Budapest in 2017‚ but Le Clos‚ who took silver in the 200m butterfly on Tuesday‚ owns the short-course world record of 48.08.

Erin Gallagher qualified for the women’s 100m freestyle final on Thursday after finishing sixth in her semifinal for an overall seeding of seventh. In doing so she clocked a 52.07 African record.