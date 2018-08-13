New swim sensation Caeleb Dressel shuns Phelps comparison

Dressel joined forces with Phelps in the latter’s final Olympics in Rio two years ago to win gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Phelps retired after Rio as the most decorated athlete in Olympic history with 28 medals, a staggering 23 of them gold.

But despite being billed as the next big thing in swimming, Dressel was anxious to play down the hype two years before the 2020 Tokyo Games, where celebrity beckons for the tattooed Florida native.

"I’m a completely different swimmer to him," said Dressel. "We swim way different events and the only time we really match up is in the 100m fly.

"It was awesome watching him, there’s no doubt about that. I remember Beijing, watching all of his races, he’s certainly someone that was just spectacular for a lot of people, even outside the swimming world."

Despite his protests, comparisons were made after Dressel broke Phelps’s championship record to capture Pan Pacific gold in the men’s 100m butterfly on Saturday. "I had no idea what the record was," said Dressel, beaten by Australia’s Kyle Chalmers in Friday’s 100m freestyle final.

"All that was on my mind was getting my hands on the wall first," he said. "I was happy with that and I can’t ask for anything more."

Dressel returned to the pool later on Saturday to help the US finish first in the 4x100m free, only for them to be disqualified for swimming out of order, giving gold to Brazil.

AFP