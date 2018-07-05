Serena cranks it up to close out match

Seven-times champion Serena Williams moved up a gear at Wimbledon to beat Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday and reach the third round.

The 36-year-old American barely broke sweat in a one- sided first set but was tested by the world No135 in the second without ever looking troubled.

While the Centre Court crowd clearly appreciated the sight of 25th seed Williams in full flow they took a shine to the plucky Tomova who battled hard to make a match of it.

Even ultimate warrior Williams applauded a couple of her opponent’s winners late in the second set before completing victory in 66 minutes.

"It was better than my first round and I’m happy that I’m going in the right direction," Williams, who took her winning streak at Wimbledon to 16 matches, said on court.

Sister Venus overcame a slow start to defeat Romanian qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru 4-6 6-0 6-1 for her 89th match victory at Wimbledon.

"She played well the first set. I don’t know if I’ve ever played her before which is tough," said five-times winner Williams.