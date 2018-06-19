MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela said Willemse was not happy with the forum created to resolve the matter and decided not to take part in the inquiry.

"What comes out very clear is that Mr Willemse said he could not participate because he was not sure if the forum was the right one for evaluating the issues he wanted to ventilate.

"From where we are sitting‚ Ashwin responded based on something that he saw on a particular day and he responded in the way that he responded," Mawela said.

Willemse‚ who represented the Springboks in 19 Tests between 2003 and 2007‚ spoke of being labelled a "quota player" and refused to be "patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid/segregated era".

He went on to say he "can’t work with people who undermine other people" and that he was "glad it happened on live TV so that people can see".

Mallett‚ who coached the Springboks between 1997 and 2000‚ played two Tests for the Springboks in 1984 while Botha’s 28 Tests were between 1980 and 1992.

"Ashwin has a contract with SuperSport‚" said Khobane.

"It hasn’t been terminated and neither has he terminated his contract. Based on our next engagement with him‚ that will determine where we go.

"In the spirit of reconciliation‚ I will make another attempt to reach out to Ashwin for us to find a mutually acceptable way forward so that he knows this matter has been fairly investigated."

TimesLIVE