Sport / Other Sport

TENNIS

Serena out of Italian Open

10 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Serena Williams. Picture: JAYNE KARMIN-ONCEA/USA TODAY SPORTS
Serena Williams. Picture: JAYNE KARMIN-ONCEA/USA TODAY SPORTS

Rome — Former world No1 Serena Williams has pulled out of next week’s Italian Open in Rome, organisers say.

Last week, the 23-time Grand Slam winner pulled out of the Madrid WTA event due to a fever. The US tennis star made her comeback in February, six months after giving birth to baby Olympia, when she competed at Indian Wells and Miami, but said she was struggling to get fully fit.

Williams will now be a doubt for the French Open in Paris from May 27 to June 10. She has won the title three times, most recently in 2015. She won the Australian Open while pregnant and returned in February alongside her sister Venus in a US Fed Cup first-round tie.

AFP

Maria Sharapova reaches Madrid last 16

Sharapova’s clay-court revival is gathering pace
Sport
2 days ago

Novak Djokovic scores best-ranked victory at Madrid Open

The 12-time Major champion could now face Kyle Edmund in round two if the Briton wins
Sport
2 days ago

Serena Williams to miss Madrid Open

The former world tennis No1 says she has a fever
Sport
6 days ago

Hard work needed to restore my confidence, says bruised Djokovic

The 30-year old Serb concedes that the past 18 months had been testing
Sport
7 days ago

‘Green’ Wimbledon announces a hefty prize-pot hike

Central to the 'greening' of the tennis championships is a ban on plastic straws and the use of electric cars in the courtesy fleet
Sport
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Two signings just the start as Pirates beef up ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Striker Musona set to lead Zimbabwe’s attack in ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Lions versus Dunedin history
Sport / Rugby
4.
Stormers wary of the ‘new Beauden Barrett’
Sport / Rugby
5.
Champions City target goals and points records
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.