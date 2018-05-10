Serena out of Italian Open

Rome — Former world No1 Serena Williams has pulled out of next week’s Italian Open in Rome, organisers say.

Last week, the 23-time Grand Slam winner pulled out of the Madrid WTA event due to a fever. The US tennis star made her comeback in February, six months after giving birth to baby Olympia, when she competed at Indian Wells and Miami, but said she was struggling to get fully fit.

Williams will now be a doubt for the French Open in Paris from May 27 to June 10. She has won the title three times, most recently in 2015. She won the Australian Open while pregnant and returned in February alongside her sister Venus in a US Fed Cup first-round tie.

AFP