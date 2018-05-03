Wayde van Niekerk is on the mend

Olympic and world 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk left SA for Doha earlier this week to step up his rehabilitation with sports physician Louis Holtzhausen.

Coach Ans Botha said Van Niekerk‚ who missed out on the recent Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia‚ is approaching the critical part of his recovery plan from a knee injury he suffered while playing touch rugby in 2017.

"We are flying to Doha to see Dr Louis [Holtzhausen] and the medical team and he will start intensive rehabilitation in two weeks’ time.

"He will come back to continue with the process for six weeks in SA and return to Doha for the last time‚" said Botha.

Botha‚ who was honoured with the prestigious Coaching Achievement Award by the IAAF in 2017‚ added that they are targeting the end of June or beginning of July for Van Niekerk to return to competition.

"It will only be after his second visit to Doha that we will have a good idea of how far he is in terms of returning to competitive running."

There is a widely held belief that Van Niekerk may never be the same when he returns to competitive action‚ but Botha said the episode has helped him grow as a person.

"I don’t agree that he won’t be the same‚" Botha said. "We are positive because I know that he has grown a lot during this period of the injury and that can only be positive for him.

"If your mind is strong and you are positive‚ nothing can stop you," she said.

