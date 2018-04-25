Semenya may be forced to run further due to new IAAF hyperandrogenism rule

London — Caster Semenya’s long and controversial reign as the queen of middle distance running looks set to be ended this year, not by a track rival but by a new hyperandrogenism rule that will stop her from running 800m and 1,500m races.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will publish new rules on Thursday to prevent women with the condition, which produces higher than normal levels of testosterone and is deemed by the governing body to give them an unfair advantage, from running distances from 400m to the "metric mile".

The IAAF would allow them to compete at international level only if they took medication to reduce their naturally occurring levels of testosterone.

Semenya, double Olympic and triple world champion over 800m, and who completed the 800m/1,500m double at the Commonwealth Games this month, has always been a controversial figure in the sport as its authorities have sought a solution that respected her rights while also providing a "level playing field".

The athlete’s powerful physique and deep voice, followed by the revelations of her hyperandrogenism, left some rivals complaining that they faced an impossible and unfair challenge.

The IAAF’s previous attempts to regulate the issue fell foul of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in 2015 following an appeal on behalf of Indian athlete Dutee Chand, who had been banned from competing because of her testosterone levels. The IAAF Council announced last month that following a review of available evidence it would revise its regulations, with the changes coming into force on November 1.

"All testosterone, either naturally occurring or artificially inserted into the body, provides significant performance enhancements," IAAF head Sebastian Coe said at the time, while also going out of his way to stress that nobody was suggesting Semenya had done anything wrong. "We were asked by CAS to provide evidence of the magnitude of the advantage, which we now have."