Foreign buyers flash the cash

The increased foreign involvement — notably by the Hong Kong Jockey Club — is what pleased Cape Thoroughbred Sales top brass at the Premier Yearling Sale in Cape Town.

While the average dipped to R508,000 from R699,000 in 2017, the choice lots were in demand and 28 yearlings were sold for R1m or more.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club spent R6.1m on four lots to finish in third place on the buyers’ list behind John Freeman (R14.1m) and former South African and now Singapore trainer Pat Shaw. In the final session, the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s major purchase was a Captain Al colt from Klawervlei (as agent), which it bought for R1.8m.

Freeman was the leading buyer, signing for 11 yearlings for an average of R1.28m each. His second-day purchases included the first foal of champion race mare Beach Beauty — a colt by Trippi from Drakenstein Stud — which he secured for R2.5m.

Perhaps — apart from the Hong Kong Jockey Club — the surprise package among the buyers was Shaw, whose major achievement here was winning the 1995 Durban July with Teal.

Shaw was clearly taken by the Frankel filly consigned by Klawervlei and after some spirited bidding had the final say at R3m. In the end, he bought five yearlings for R6.5m.

Other buyers busy over the two sessions included Nick

Jonsson (R4.9m), Howells Racing (R4.6m), Amanda Skiffington from the UK (R3.6m), Shadwell Stud (R3.4m), Glen Kotzen (R3.4m) and US bloodstock expert Barry Irwin (R3.2m).

Klawervlei Stud was the top vendor, selling 64 yearlings for a total of R42.22m. Drakenstein Stud was second on the buyers’ list with 12 lots totalling R14.27m and then came Maine Chance Farms, which sold 20 yearlings for R9.57m.

In the sires’ department, the progeny of ill-fated former champion sire Captain Al were in huge demand, with his 26 yearlings selling for R22.77m.

Silvano sold 18 lots for R13.7m, Dynasty 12 for R12.75m and Trippi nine for R8.5m.

Frankel had the best average with his three lots averaging R2.83m, while Dynasty’s average of R1.06m was the best of the South African sires.

Cape Thoroughbred Sales CEO Wehann Smith said there were a "lot of positives" to be taken from the sale. "I’m ecstatic with the broad spectrum of buyers and delighted to have the Hong Kong Jockey Club here. It’s a step up from last year."