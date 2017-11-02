New Predator drifts in Charity Mile betting

New Predator — favourite for a repeat win in Saturday’s Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile at Turffontein — is on the drift in the ante-post market with Highveld book maker Lance Michael offering 3-1 about Gavin Lerena’s mount.

Lerena is bidding to win the race for the third year in succession following victories on New Predator in 2016 and Bouclette Top in 2015.

On Monday, New Predator was quoted the 5-2 favourite, but there was no rush by punters to take that price.

Michael clearly feels this is not a one-horse race and two other leading firms, Betting World and World Sports Betting, offer New Predator at 28-10.

Classify, who ran so well in the Grand Heritage race in September, was quoted the 13-2 second favourite in early betting, but Michael now offers 10-1 about his chance.

Forest Fox, in the stable of in-form trainer Paul Peter, is in the same boat, having opened at 6-1 but now also quoted at 10-1.

A runner who is firm in the betting with all the layer is Sean Tarry’s runner Finchatton, who caught the eye with a recent good run at Turffontein. He is solid in the market at 8-1. Another Tarry inmate, Tilbury Fort, is a 12-1 chance, and the 14-1 chances include Irish Pride, Top Shot and the veteran Bezanova.

Trainer Mike de Kock saddled three winners at Turffontein on Tuesday night and sends four runners to Thursday’s meeting at the Vaal.

The pick of the quartet could be Mawsoof, who can defy top-weight of 60kg in the seventh race. The son of Trippi romped home in a recent Work Riders event and could be ahead of the handicapper off his opening merit-rating of 76.

Once again a Peter runner comes right into the picture with Anthony Delpech — also with three winners on Tuesday — booked for the four-year-old Exclusively Trendy.

Chief Sioux is now seven years of age yet is still running well and Roy Magner’s charge rates an each-way chance with Keagan De Melo’s Airtaxi.

This season’s leading rider, Lyle Hewitson, can celebrate his call-up for the forthcoming International Challenge by taking the sixth race on Gary Alexander’s filly Sha-Boom Sha-Boom. Hewitson has been named as the replacement for Anton Marcus, who has told the organisers he is not available due to "family commitments".

There are numerous dangers to Sha-Boom Sha-Boom, including recent Vaal winner La Roquette, Hatfield Square and Sammi Moosa.

Aussie import Yes We Do, a daughter of So You Think, looks worth a bet in the third race. Alec Laird’s three-year-old made a pleasing debut at the Vaal and will have a more

experienced rider in the saddle this time.

Whiteout and Callan Murray’s mount The Red List are two others to consider for this first leg of the place accumulator.