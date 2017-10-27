Rockin Russian takes on colts in Classic

Trainer Sean Tarry has made a decision for Saturday’s racing at Kenilworth that could put punters in the payout queue.

He has opted to bypass the grade2 Fillies Championship with Rockin Russian and instead take on the colts in the grade3 Cape Classic. It looks a shrewd move because the daughter of Seventh Rock will carry only 50.5kg in the Classic and is set to receive a huge 9.5kg from four-time winner Dutch Philip.

Billy Silver will be giving 4.5kg to Rockin Russian, but in her favour she does have the services of Anthony Delpech.

Possibly the right horse to take in the swinger with Rockin Russian is Vaughan Marshall’s Captain Al colt Tap O’ Noth.

The grade2 Fillies Championship sees a clash between two unbeaten females in Lady In Black and Magical Wonderland.

Dennis Drier, trainer of Lady In Black, will have cursed when he found out his Dynasty filly had drawn the outside gate. But this barrier is not insurmountable, as Aldo Domeyer proved when scoring on Silver Mountain two years ago.

Domeyer could well capture this 1,400m race once again as he partners the unbeaten Magical Wonderland.

Tarry relies on Desert Rhythm, who is 1kg better off compared with her clash with Lady In Black at Greyville at the end of July.

With both Lady In Black and Desert Rhythm having to overcome wide draws, bookies might fancy their chances of getting a result and both Meryl and Oh Susanna have the ability to take a hand in the finish.

Delpech maintains his partnership with Meryl, who was only two lengths behind Lady In Black at Greyville and is now 2kg better off. From a betting point of view, the trifecta looks the way to go and a sporting bet could be to spend R60 and rove Justin Snaith’s filly Oh Susanna with Lady In Black, Magical Wonderland, Desert Rhythm, Meryl and Snowdance.

Fairview hosts the 2,000m Sunshine Sweepstake Algoa Cup on Sunday. S’manga Khumalo makes the trip to the Eastern Cape to partner Stonehenge, while Brett Crawford will be hoping to repeat his 2016 win with Nebula.